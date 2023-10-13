High school football: Benton routs Southwood

Shrugging off a bit of a slow start, the Benton Tigers rolled to a 49-8 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Thursday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Benton improved to 3-4 overall with its second straight victory and 2-2 in district. Southwood dropped to 0-7 and 0-4.

The Tigers played without senior quarterback Jeffrey King, who was forced to sit out the game under LHSAA rules after being ejected late in last Friday’s 42-35 victory over Natchitoches Central.

His replacement, freshman Malachi Zeigler, accounted for four touchdowns.

He scored on runs of 12 and 8 yards and threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to JacksonJones and 11 to Greg Manning.

“He did a pretty good job, had a pretty good start for his first time out,” Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore said.

Manning continued his outstanding season, adding touchdowns on runs of 2, 8 and 55 yards.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Southwood scored after a fumble return and got the two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 14-8.

It stayed that way until Manning’s 8-yard touchdown run just before the half.

“We scored on the first drive of the second half and pressed the gas from there,” Moore said.

“We had a much better second half. I feel like we dominated the first half after you look at the stats but just didn’t have all the points to show for it.”

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 30 in the non-select Division I power rankings with three games left in the regular season. Of course, that could change after Friday night’s games.

The top 28 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

Benton hosts Haughton next Friday night. The Bucs (3-4, 1-3) lost to Airline 56-21 Thursday night.

With two straight wins, the Tigers will be taking some momentum into the game.

“Got Haughton coming in and it’s a big game for both of us,” Moore said. “I think we’re both sitting there with the same record right now and knowing you have to win this one to have a shot at the playoffs.”