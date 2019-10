The Benton Tigers’ home game against the Southwood Cowboys has been moved to Thursday night because of the potential for heavy rain.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

According to weather.com, the forecast for Friday as of early Wednesday afternoon is cloudy with periods of rain and a high of 59 with north-northeast winds at 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 80 percent with rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall is possible.