High school football: Benton suffers heartbreaking, controversial loss in second round of playoffs

During his 10 seasons as head coach, Benton’s Reynolds Moore has seen his teams lose their share of heartbreakers.

But Friday night’s 29-28 loss to Denham Springs in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium was at a level way beyond that.

Leading 28-26, the Tigers seemingly had the game won after Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney went down a yard short of a first down on a fourth-down scramble with about a minute left.

Benton took over at the Yellow Jackets 49.

Denham Springs still had two timeouts left but it appeared Benton would be able to run out the clock by simply downing the ball.

It didn’t turn out that way. Denham Springs got the ball back with 0.6 seconds left. Caleb Bernard, who missed a 24-yard field goal in the first half, was good from 31 yards.

Moore didn’t mince words after the confusing sequence of events in the final minute played out.

In a radio interview with Tim Fletcher, host of Friday Football Frenzy on 710 KEEL AM, he said it was “the most bogus loss” he’s seen “in my entire life.”

“I don’t care what anybody says,” he told Fletcher. “That game was taken from my boys.”

Later, in an interview with The Press-Tribune, he said: “I will stand by it publicly that I think the officials took the game from our kids. You can’t tell me one thing and do another.”

After the Tigers took over at the 49, Benton quarterback Gray Walters downed the ball after taking the snap at the Benton 45. Denham Springs then took its second timeout.

On second down, Walters took a knee at the 40. The Wildcats then used their final timeout.

Benton was penalized for illegal procedure and the ball was moved back to the 35.

Benton receiver Pearce Russell, who as usual had some big catches in the game, then took a direct snap and ran around in the backfield, trying to run time off. Flags went flying and Russell was finally tackled downfield near the Denham Springs sideline.

After a five-minute discussion, the Tigers were penalized for holding back to the 21.

On a repeat of third down with 44.5 seconds left, Walters downed the ball at the 17 and the clock continued to run. The play clock wasn’t working.

On the sideline, Moore said an official told him all Benton had to do to end the game was to snap the ball with 1 second left. With the Benton crowd counting down as the seconds ticked away, Walters appeared to do just that.

He took what looked like three steps back and downed the ball at the 14. The Tigers started to head toward the sideline as they and the Benton fans celebrated. But the game wasn’t over.

Here is what Moore said on Friday Football Frenzy about the ending.

“Well we were running the clock out. They had two timeouts. They used both of those. Third down, we just hold … everybody and eat up time.Then they blew the whistle dead and Pearce was up the sideline, might’ve gotten a first down, and they blew the whistle and kept going, whatever, talked about it and talked about it and 38.5 seconds on the clock.

Moore said he was told there was an inadvertent whistle. “(We) should get a third down from right there, take a knee, it’s over with.

“And they add six seconds back. (The official’s) reasoning was at least four seconds ran off after (an official) blew the whistle so we’re going to put six back on there. I don’t know how that makes sense.

“We take a knee on the next one. The clock starts running. Our play clocks weren’t working so you couldn’t see that … Back judge holds his hand up, 10 seconds (on the play clock). I’m going to take a time out or delay. He looked at me and said, no, snap it at 1. The (official) on the sideline said, coach, you don’t need to do that (take a time out or delay), just snap it at 1. We snapped it at 1 and there was somehow .6 seconds on the clock.

“So even though the (official) on the sideline explained to the white hat (head official), no, we told him that all he has to do was snap it at 1 and then they said, no, and gave them a play at .6 seconds.

“I was going to take a timeout and let Pearce run around with it a little bit again or take a delay and let him do that. They told me, coach, no you don’t need to. Usually the officials will tell you, you got it, you don’t need to take another play. Don’t snap it. Don’t do whatever. They tell you that just to be sure.

“I tried to explain that to the official. That’s not a Week 8 or Week 9 game. There’s no coming back from this. This is a playoff game. We have to go home if they make the field goal. He said, well, my guy said you snapped it with 2 seconds. No, we snapped it with 1. Everybody in the stands was counting down.

“If the official says the game is over then it should be over. Because he changed what I was about to do.“

While Moore of course felt bad for all his players, it was his seniors he felt for the most, players like Walters and Russell and linebacker Zach Halbert and defensive back Sawyer Simmons and linebacker Cole Weir and all the others who put their heart and soul into the program the last four years as the Tigers made the transition from Class 4A to Class 5A.

“It’s tough for these seniors to put so much in,” he said. “They’ve given so much to the program to see them go out like this. That’s the worst part to me is for them.”

The ending completely overshadowed what was a very good game between the No. 8 seed Tigers and No. 9 seed Yellow Jackets.

It also overshadowed an outstanding performance by the Benton defense. The Tigers twice held the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone after mistakes by the punt team put the defense in a bad position.

“I don’t want it to be lost that our defense played absolutely phenomenal,” Moore said.

Benton jumped out to a 14-0 lead, scoring on 14-yard run by Walters and a 38-yard pass from Walters to Russell. The first was set up by a good punt return and the second by a fumble recovery.

Denham Sorings got within seven, starting the drive inside Benton territory after a short punt.

The Tigers scored just before the half on a 5-yard pass from Walters to Andy Lim after a long completion. Peyton May’s third PAT made it 21-7.

The Yellow Jackets almost scored on their first possession of the second half. But the Tigers forced a fumble on a lateral to end the threat.

Denham Springs’ final two touchdowns came on big pass plays of 49 and 46 yards. The PAT was missed after the first one. The Tigers batted down a two-point conversion attempt after the second.

Benton took a 28-14 lead with just under six minutes left to play on a 1-yard run by Greg Manning, who picked up a lot of tough yards throughout the game.

Denham Springs recovered two onside kicks. The Tigers forced a turnover on downs after the first and the Yellow Jackets scored after the second to get within two.

After foiling the two-point conversion attempt, the Tigers recovered another onside kick. Denham Springs forced a punt and it was downed at the 1.

Mooney hit some passes and the Yellow Jackets reached their 40. But Mooney, who made some big throws to keep Denham Springs in it, fell down a yard short of the first down.

That set up the final sequence of events.

The Denham Springs defense played well, especially in the second half.

“We started out really well on offense,” Moore said. “And then we just didn’t get anything going. That’s the most three-and-outs we’ve had. I think a lot of it was self-inflicted. I think some of it was I’ve got to do a better job of mixing up some stuff. We just never did get in a rhythm. We’d run, and they’d stop it for a yard, and then we’d try to throw it.”

Benton finished 8-4, although Benton fans might see it another way. The Tigers had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

“I think our guys played their tails off, played hard,” Moore said. “Couldn’t get enough going on offense. Couldn’t do enough to help out the defense. If you had told me we’d hold them to 29 points, or 26 — I don’t count those last three — I would tell 100 percent we would’ve won this football game.

“Even at 29 I’d have believed we would have won this football game. “

Benton was the runner-up in District 1-5A, its best finish since moving up to Class 5A in 2019.

If Benton had advanced, the Tigers would’ve faced No. 1 seed Ruston. The Bearcats routed the Tigers in the second round of the 5A playoffs last season. But Moore would’ve loved to have seen what his team could do this season, especially with a defense that has steadily improved.

It won’t happen, though. Instead, it will be Denham Springs (10-2) hosting Ruston Friday.