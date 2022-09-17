High school football: Benton takes Newman to the wire before falling 54-52

After he and his Tigers got back to Benton following a long bus ride from New Orleans early Saturday morning, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore finally fell asleep around 6 o’clock.

It’s really a wonder he could sleep at all after the Tigers’ 54-52 loss to Isidore Newman at Michael Lupin Field.

Moore’s teams have been involved in their share of what can be described as wild games in his nine-plus years as head coach and Friday’s ranks right up there with the wildest.

The Tigers lost a big halftime lead and then almost rallied for the victory. Trailing 54-52, Benton drove inside the Newman 40. But a pass on fourth-and-12 from the 38 was incomplete.

Benton (1-2) seemed to have things well in hand at the half, leading the Class 2A Greenies 32-14.

Then came the third quarter. Newman (3-0), the No. 3-ranked teams in the LSWA Class 2A poll, outscored Benton 33-7 to take a 47-39 lead.

At the half, Moore and his staff tried hard to convince the Tigers to play like the score was 0-0. But that was easier said than done, especially with way Benton dominated the first half.

“I think we just relaxed some after halftime,” Moore said. “You tell them, hey, it’s 0-0. They come out after halftime and it’s hard to get teenagers convinced of that. … And then you think, if Arch Manning is as good as everybody says he is this ain’t over.”

Yes, that Arch Manning, the Newman quarterback who is generally considered the top overall college prospect in the nation.

The Texas commit showed why that’s the case. Per Nola.com, he completed 22 of 37 passes for 370 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He also scored on a 35-yard run. Manning did most of his damage in the Greenies’ 40-point second half.

“I think he’s as good as advertised,” Moore said. “I think these people that are saying that it’s his name and he’s overrated, they haven’t played against him for sure because he’s absolutely the real deal. He keeps plays alive and he’s very, very accurate when it comes to that. He hit two throws on the run for touchdowns that were just absolute dimes.

“He had a long run. We had him wrapped up. I think we knocked him out at the 1. Spinning around. We had him and we just didn’t rally around the ball like we had been. That was just fatigue and whatever. He pops loose from that.”

Manning wasn’t the only outstanding player on the field, though. Benton senior receiver Pearce Russell had a big night, including a 52-yard reception that set up a TD.

“I talked to (Newman Head Coach) Nelson Stewart after the game and Nelson’s like, ‘Dude, 13 (Russell), he earned himself offers tonight.’ He was unbelievable last night. He was so good.”

Benton quarterback Gray Walters, who missed most of last week’s game because of an injury, passed for more than 300 yards. Greg Manning went over the 100-yard rushing mark.

Moore thought one factor in the game was the New Orleans humidity. Both teams left everything on the field, and several Benton players suffered multiple cramps.

Senior defensive back Sawyer Simmons was taken off on a stretcher in the fourth quarter. Moore said he believes it was from a combination of a hit Simmons took in the third quarter that coaches weren’t initially aware of and the heat.

Moore said Simmons, a multi-sport athlete, wanted to walk off but was convinced not too. He said Simmons is OK but his status for Friday’s game against Airline is questionable.

Benton has several players who play offense or defense and special teams.

“Last night probably had some of those guys on our diesel — heavy — package, I bet they played 110 or 120 snaps,” Moore said. “We have to find a way to get those guys off the field more.

“I think that humidity in New Orleans is something we haven’t seen up here at all. That kind of worried me. It’s been pretty cool up here all week. I thought that might play a factor.”

In Week 2’s loss to Texas High, Moore cited missed tackles as a factor in the loss. He said the Tigers actually improved in that area Friday.

“Just a couple of times we didn’t finish the play,” he said. “It wasn’t as bad as it was against Texas High. We did get better.

“I thought we played better. I thought the defense got some stops. Just gave up too many mistakes on special teams. We’ve got to clean that up.”

Newman had a long kickoff return that set up a touchdown.

Each team scored eight touchdowns, so obviously conversions played a big role. Benton struggled in that area.

An onside kick recovery followed by a fumble recovery resulted in two quick Newman touchdowns.

Landon Duggan, who is one of the Tigers who played a lot of snaps, scored Benton’s first touchdown on an 71-yard run. Walters scored from 3 yards out and the Tigers led 13-7

After the Greenies went up 14-13, Walters hit Manning for a 22-yard score. The Tigers failed to convert the PAT a second time and led 19-14.

Greg Manning scored from a yard out early in the second quarter after a 61-yard pass. The two-point try failed.

The Tigers’ final TD of the half came on a 32-yard pass from Walters to Andy Lim with 17 seconds left.That followed a 45-yard play. Walters passed to backup quarterback Jeffrey King and King hit Brady Blaylock.

After Newman scored on its first drive of the second half, Benton answered with a 13-yard Manning run for a 39-20 lead. Russell’s reception set up the score.

After the Greenies rallied, Duggan scored on a 4-yard run to get the Tigers within 47-45. But a try for two failed.

According to Nola.com, the teams combined for 1,098 total yards.

Moore has worked the Manning Passing Academy and knows Arch Manning’s father Cooper, brother of Peyton and Archie.

“I talked to Cooper after the game and Coop was like, this game, I wish it hadn’t ended.”

Now the Tigers must get ready for parish rival Airline. The game Friday at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium is also a District 1-5A opener.

Airline 0-3) fell to Northwood 35-28 Friday night.

“Big parish rival and big district game,” Moore said. “I told our guys after the game, I said look, don’t be fooled by some other people’s records and get caught up in anything else other than we’ve played maybe the toughest non-district schedule around here. And so this prepares you for district play and the playoffs.”