High school football: Benton tops Parkway

The Benton Tigers completed a strong second half of the regular season with a 45-21 District 1-5A victory over the Parkway Panthers Friday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Benton, whose only loss in the second half of season was against district champion Captain Shreve, finished the regular season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in district, tied with Parkway (7-3) for third.

According to GeauxPreps.con, Benton is No. 24 in the non-select Division I power ratings

Nothing is official until the LHSAA releases the brackets Sunday morning. But if the current ratings stand, Benton would travel to No. 9 Walker (8-2) in the first round.

Parkway is No. 19, according to GeauxPreps.con. The Panthers would travel to No. 14 Belle Chasse (6-3).

Friday’s game between the parish rivals was tight early. In fact, it looked like Benton was going to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.

Parkway had stopped the Tigers on a fourth-and-goal at the 1. As time was running out and with Benton out of timeouts, Parkway faced a third-and-long at its 24.

The Panthers ran a running play and both teams headed off the field. But, according to Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore, a penalty was called on Parkway.

The clock was stopped with 8 seconds left and the Panthers were forced to punt. The kick went out of bounds at the Benton 47 with 1 second left.

Moore put freshman Malachi Zeigler in at quarterback. Quarterback Jeffrey King was split wide. Ziegler threw the ball into the end zone and King came down with it for the touchdown,

The PAT was blocked and Benton led 19-7 at the half.

“It was really probably a backbreaker for Parkway right there,” Moore said. “It was going to be a one-score game and they were getting the ball coming out. Being down two scores is not insurmountable especially for a team like them but at the same time when you get down two scores that way it’s kind of tough to bounce back from sometimes and I think that may have been where that struggle came from.”

On Parkway’s first possession of the second half, Tyler Thomas intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

A good return on the kickoff set the Panthers up at the Benton 30. But on first down, Case Austin intercepted a pass at the 1.

The Tigers moved the ball to the 17. Greg Manning then turned a screen pass into an 83-yard touchdown. After a two-point conversion pass from King to Trey Smith, Benton’s lead was 33-7.

Later in the third quarter, King hit Smith for a 36-yard touchdown.

“I think it’s the best game the defense has played,” Moore said. “I don’t think there is any question about that. The offense was clicking and especially there in the third quarter we got it rolling pretty good. We did a pretty good job in the kicking game with the exception of our PAT protection. Other than that I feel we played really well all-around.

It was a good way to end the season/start the new season.”

King, who had a 59-yard run to set up Benton’s second touchdown, and receivers Smith and Jackson Jones had big games. Manning didn’t reach 100 yards rushing for only the second time this season but he made up for it as a receiver.

Manning scored the Tigers’ final TD on a 2-yard run, giving him four on the night.

“They did a good job of making it tough on Tudda (Manning),” Moore said. “They did stop the run game but he’s so versatile that it’s hard to take him completely out of the game. They probably did what they wanted to do, what a lot of teams try to do, stop 1 (Manning) from running the ball. But we were able to throw it on them so that made it a little more difficult.”

Benton scored the first touchdown of the game, driving 80 yards after a missed field goal. King completed a 29-yard pass to Smith and Manning scored from the 2 two plays later.

After King made his 59-yard run, he completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Manning and the Tigers led 13-0.

Parkway drove 77 yards for a touchdown to get within six on a 4-yard run by Antonio Gladney and Aeron Burrell’s PAT. Gladney and Peyton Rayner ran well and Kaleb Williams completed a 15-yard pass to Jayden Lewis to the 4.

The Panthers scored a couple of late touchdowns on a pass from Williams to Lewis and a run by Gladney.

Gladney gained 82 yards on 16 carries and went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season. He has 1,058 on 167 carries.

Williams completed 18-of-31 passes for 174 yards. Lewis had seven catches for 89 yards. Phat Mayweather had seven for 57.

Moore is excited his team is playing its best football now after a 1-4 start.

“If we were playing this way early on I’d feel better about some of the games we lost but the good thing is we’re playing really well now,” he said. “told our guys tonight. Everybody is 0-0 next week. So everybody is in the same boat. Win or go home. So those first five weeks don’t matter right now. You get a chance to kind of reset and you’re playing really well you can take the momentum into the playoffs and who knows what can happen.”