High school football: Benton’s next two games have been canceled

Benton’s next two football games have been canceled, according to a Bossier Parish Schools and Benton High press release.

“Benton High School’s next two football games are being canceled out of an abundance of caution due to possible COVID exposure not related to the athletic program,” the release stated. “Friday’s home game against Byrd and the November 6 away game against Southwood will not be played. Coaches and administrators at those two schools have been notified. As in all cases of possible COVID exposure, Bossier Schools continues to work closely with the Region 7 Office of Public Health to ensure state protocols are followed.”

Benton is the third Bossier Parish school forced to cancel games this season because of COVID-19-related issues.

Last week, Airline was forced to cancel two games. After Week 1, Bossier had to cancel two games. The Bearkats returned to action last Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Benton is off to a 1-3 start. The Tigers’ three losses have been by a combined 11 points and all four have been decided by seven points.

The Tigers rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit before falling to Captain Shreve 24-21 last Friday at Tiger Stadium.