High school football: Big first half propels Parkway past Huntington; Panthers improve to 7-0

The Parkway Panthers kept their perfect record intact with a 30-19 District 1-5A victory over the Huntington Raiders Friday night at Independence Stadium.

Parkway improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in district. Parkway is technically a half-game behind Evangel Christian (6-1, 6-0) in the standings but the teams are tied in the loss column.

Huntington dropped to 3-4 and 3-3.

Parkway built a 30-7 halftime lead. The Raiders scored two TDs in the second half but the Panthers were never threatened.

Parkway quarterback Kaleb Williams completed 20-of-28 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Gary Burney had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Gladney caught five passes for 55 yards and a TD.

Braxxton Black rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries. AJ Johnson gained 51 on 11.

Damian Decaldecal scored two rushing touchdowns and had a 25-yard catch.

End Kellin Milhouse led the defense in total tackles with eight. End Rod Johnson had two sacks and six tackles.

Safety Mark Copenhaver, linebacker Brady Prine and linebacker Colby Lee all had five tackles.

Huntington got off to a fast start, scoring on its first possession.

Parkway drove 80 yards for a touchdown on its first possession. Burney caught a tipped pass for a 36-yard gain to the 1. Decaldecal scored both the touchdown and conversion.

The Panthers went 91 yards for their second touchdown. Williams completed a 13-yard pass to Gladney for the score. Black scored the conversion, giving Parkway a 16-7 lead with

Huntington then snapped the ball over the punter’s head and he kicked it out of the end zone for a safety.

The Panthers returned the kickoff to the Raiders 44. After the 25-yard pass to Decaldecal, Williams hit Burney in the end zone for a 19-yard score. The try for two failed.

The Raiders broke a long run but Lee forced a fumble and Peyton Rayner recovered it at the Parkway 16.

Decaldecal capped an 84-yard drive with a 1-yard run with 24 seconds left in the half, extending the lead to 30-7.

Huntington scored on its first possession of the second half. Parkway stopped a two-point conversion attempt.

The Panthers then drove to the Raiders 3. But a penalty moved the ball back and Parkway failed to score.

The Raiders scored the game’s final touchdown on a 22-yard pass with 4:15 left in the game.

Parkway then kept the ball for the rest of the game.

Parkway hosts Captain Shreve Friday. The Gators (5-3, 4-1) fell to Destrehan 68-28 Friday night.