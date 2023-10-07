High school football: Big plays, strong running game help Shreve end Airline’s unbeaten streak

By Shawn C. White, Special to The Press-Tribune

The Airline Vikings dropped their first game of the season 60-35 to the Captain Shreve Gators in a battle for the District 1-5A lead Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district. Captain Shreve improved to 5-1 and 3-0

The Gators are on a four-game winning streak and have had an emotional wins against Byrd last week and Airline.

Captain Shreve and Airline tied three separate occasions during the game but the Vikings never took the lead. The Gators eventually got out of reach in the second half.

Shreve won the game on the ground with 43 carries for 346 records. Jamarlon Otis had 23 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

Captain Shreve quarterback Quortini Beaner chose the ground game for the majority of his offense with 16 carries for 80 yards and four touchdowns. Beaner did connect on one touchdown to Jordan Wiggins.

Airline quarterback Ben Taylor completed 23-of-35 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

Top targets were Jarvis Davis Jr. with eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown and Bryson Broom with five for 137 and a touchdown.

Tre Jackson took control of the ground game with 15 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown. DJ Allen added two rushing touchdowns for the Vikes.

Captain Shreve set the tone early that this was going to be an big play night.

Airline gave the Gators the ball with a turnover on downs in Vikings territory. The first offensive play of the game for Shreve was a 41-yard touchdown run by Otis.

Taylor and the Vikes struck back with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Broom to even the score at 7 less than three minutes into the game.

Each team gave possessions back to each other with failed fourth-down conversions.

Captain Shreve slowed the pace of the game with a 17-play drive that consumed the remainder of the first quarter and the first three minutes of the second. The drive ended with Beaner breaking loose on a 15-yard quarterback keeper to give the Gators a 14-7 lead.

Airline was forced to punt after a sack. The 23-yard punt put the Shreve on the Airline 36.

Once again, it took the Gators one play to add points on a 36-yard touchdown run by Beaner. Shreve seemingly had a little breathing room with a 21-7 lead with less than seven minutes remaining in the half.

But Airline played catchup fast in the remainder of the second quarter.

Taylor started the next drive with a 36-yard pass to Broom to crack Gator territory. He then launched a 44-yard touchdown pass to Davis which closed the gap to 21-14.

Airline’s Sincere Walker collected a sack on a fourth-down attempt to give the Vikings the ball back with 4:14 remaining in the second quarter. Taylor took the Vikes to Gator 5 and Allen crossed the end zone to tie the matchup at 21 at halftime.

Captain Shreve made a statement once again with a one-play drive for the third time in the game. Otis bolted downfield on a 67-yard touchdown to give the Gators a 28-21 lead.

Shreve kicker John Hoyt Chance kept the Vikings pinned inside the Airline 20 all night.

The Vikings were forced to punt and it was blocked. Shreve took over at the Airline 7.

For the fourth time, it was a one-and-done drive as Beaner scored on a 7-yard keeper. For the second time, Captain Shreve had a 14-point lead at 35-21.

The Vikings knew they had to respond quickly. Taylor got his team to midfield. Jackson took them to the red zone on a 48-yard run. Davis finished the drive on a 7-yard touchdown and the Vikings closed within 35-28.

The momentum seemed to be blowing in the Vikings’ direction.

Airline forced another punt, and Hoyt Chance pinned the Vikes on the 10.

Thr Gators defense was ready for their one-play moment. A controversial fumble call on what looked like a short forward pitch gave Shreve the ball on Airline 10.

Beaner crossed the goal line with a 6-yard run. For the third time, Shreve had a 14-point lead.

The Vikings came back again. Jackson jetted downfield on a 55-yard run. He took to the ball inside the red zone and finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. Airline was down just seven again at 42-35.

The Vikings attempted an onside kick which failed to go the 10 yards, giving the Gators a start on the Airline side of the field. Big-play Otis struck again with a 41-yard dash to the end zone and Shreve led 49-35 lead

Airline was stuck at midfield and another fourth-down failed conversion, giving the Gators the ball on their 49. Shreve once again slowed the pace with a drive that ended the third quarter and took up almost half of the fourth.

Trey Griffin’s sack forced the Gators to kick a 30-yard field goal by Chance, putting Shreve three scores up at 52-35.

Airline couldn’t get the momentum back as the Gators reached the end zone one more time and added salt to the Homecoming loss with a 2-point conversion.

Airline visits Haughton Thursday. The Bucs (3-3, 1-2) lost to Byrd 31-28 Friday night.