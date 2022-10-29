High school football: Big second quarter helps Haughton rout Natchitoches Central

The Haughton Bucs were one of the few area teams that didn’t move their game this week from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather.

As it turned out, very little of the wet stuff fell from the sky Friday night. And the few periods of drizzle that did come down did nothing to put a damper on Senior Night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

It helped that the Bucs routed the Chiefs 56-20. The game was decided by halftime after Haughton scored five second-quarter touchdowns for a 42-14 lead.

Haughton improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in District 1-5A. The Bucs close the regular season at Captain Shreve (4-5, 1-5), which fell to Benton 22-21 Thursday night.

Under this season’s new playoff format, the top 24 teams in the final power ratings make the Division I playoffs.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Haughton was No. 25 as of early Saturday morning. A win over Shreve should assure the Bucs of a playoff spot. They could still make it with a loss, but Head Coach Jason Brotherton would obviously not want to sweat that out.

Haughton has been on a scoring tear the last three games, averaging 56.3 points.

It took a little over a quarter for the Bucs to get rolling, and the defense actually played a big part in it.

Natchitoches (3-6, 2-4) took an early 7-0 lead. Haughton tied it on a receiver pass. Jalen Lewis hit Rashard Douglas for a 31-yard touchdown.

The game remained tight early in the second quarter. Haughton quarterback Colin Rains ran 31 yards for a TD. Carter Ebarb’s second PAT put the Bucs on top 14-7.

But the Chiefs evened the score on a touchdown pass.

With just over three minutes left in the half, Rains connected with John Ecot on a 8-yard touchdown pass.

Haughton senior linebacker Connor Blank then returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Bucs recovered a fumble and Rains scored on a 1-yard run. After the defense forced a turnover on downs, Rains hit Ecot again for a 33-yard touchdown.

All of Ebarb’s PATs were true. Haughton scored 28 points in just over three minutes to turn the game into a rout.

In last week’s 78-71 loss to Benton, the Bucs returned three kickoffs for touchdowns so special teams deserves some credit for the recent scoring spree. But the offense has definitely had a high level of production.

“We have been sharp for a few weeks in a row now,” Brotherton said. “They’ve really come together. And really it’s been all of it. We’ve been running it really good.

“Tonight Natchitoches kind of played us where they outnumbered us in the box. That made it hard to run early in the game and so we completed a lot of passes early and that kind of opened the run up later.

“We were kind of opposite of what we’ve been doing. We’ve been running it early and then when teams tried to take that away we were able to throw it and tonight we had to throw it early and then adjust and be able to run it later.”

Rains completed 10 of 15 passes for 228 yards. Douglas caught four passes for 135 yards

Tyler Rhodes, who scored both of the Bucs’ second half touchdowns on runs of 7 and 18 yards, ran for 92 yards on 15 carries. He also had a 49-yard reception.

Haughton’s defense has been beset by injuries, including the loss of junior linebacker Brayden Stovall for the season.

Brotherton said Blank, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, and fellow senior linebacker Tazavian Sweeney have stepped up.

“Connor and Tazavian Sweeney — two of our senior linebackers — have really done well,” Brotherton said. “They both played well tonight. Connor made an unbelievable interception. It was a slant and he ran underneath it, jumped up and caught it and ran it for a touchdown. That was what really sparked the big rally to go on and get a big lead.

“We’ve been banged up and hurt and have had different guys playing all year. Those two guys have been solid and steady all year long.”

The Bucs held the Chiefs to 234 total yards. Jeremiah Miles accounted for almost half of that with 107 yards rushing on 14 carries. He scored two touchdowns.