High school football: Bossier can’t overcome disastrous first half against Mansfield

After defeating Loyola last week for their first win of the season, the Bossier Bearkats went into Mansfield on Friday night looking to make it two in a row against a Wolverines team with only one victory.

But the Bearkats couldn’t survive a disastrous first half in a 52-22 District 1-3A loss.

Bossier dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in district. Mansfield improved to 2-3 and 1-1.

The Bearkats trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and things got much worse from there.

Mansfield scored 30 points in the second quarter for a 44-0 halftime lead. The Wolverines put 22 points on the board in the final 6:59 of the quarter, including a TD pass on the last play.

Bossier finally got on the board on a 36-yard catch-and-run by Jalen Thornton with 6:07 left in the quarter. Jorge Alfaro made the PAT.

Quarterback Coleman Beeson scored from three yards out later in the quarter. Robert Hall had a 28-yard catch-and-run to convert a third-and-9. Alfaro ran for a two-point conversion.

Beeson passed five yards to D’Angelo Garner for the Bearkats’ final touchdown. Makhi Tanner had catches of 29 and 35 yards on the 65-yard drive.

The Bearkats found the going tough on the ground against a big Mansfield defense, gaining just 64 yards on 20 attempts. Garner led the team with 49 yards on 10 carries.

Beeson completed eight of 14 passes for 187 yards and the two TDs with two interceptions.

Tanner and Hall both had two catches for 68 yards. Thornton had two for 46.

Jemarcus Wilson forced a fumble and recovered it.

Bossier is scheduled to complete district play Friday against 1-3A favorite Green Oaks at Northwood’s Jerry Burton Stadium. The Giants (4-2, 2-0) lost to Union Parish 48-42 Friday night.