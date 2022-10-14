High school football: Bossier comes up just short against BTW

The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to the Booker T. Washington Lions 34-32 Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier’s LeBrandon Davis scored on a 19-yard run to get the Bearkats within two with just over two minutes left to play. But a pass on a two-point conversion attempt was incomplete.

The Lions then got three first downs to run out the clock.

Bossier dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in District 1-4A. BTW improved to 1-6 and 1-3.

The Bearkats trailed 14-12 at the half but it didn’t take them long to take the lead.

On the first play of the third quarter, Ja’karvis Guice returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown. But a two-point conversion run failed.

With placekicker Cristobal Cruz out with an injury, the Bearkats went for two after all five touchdowns. They were successful only once. BTW also went for two five times. The Lions were successful twice.

After stopping BTW fourth-and-5, Bossier took over at its 36.

The Bearkats drove to the Lions 35 and faced a fourth-and-6. Quintarion Scott hit Jayden Goosby around the 25 and he sprinted to the end zone. Scott’s conversion run put Bossier on top 26-14.

The Lions answered with a touchdown drive capped by a 17-yard pass. The Bearkats stopped the two-point conversion run.

BTW then blocked its second punt of the game and took over at the Bearkats 52.

A 32-yard run tied the score at 26 early in the fourth quarter. Bossier again stopped a conversion run.

The Bearkats then missed two golden opportunities to regain the lead.

Scott completed a 41-yard pass to Goosby, setting Bossier up with a first down at the BTW 13. But the Lions intercepted a pass at the 1.

Bossier forced a punt from inside the 10 that traveled only six yards. Again the Bearkats couldn’t capitalize, turning the ball over on downs after a sack and incomplete pass on fourth-and-18.

BTW’s Kendrick Platt then scored on a 77-yard run. He slipped a couple of tackles at the line of scrimmage and broke into the clear. Platt finished with four touchdowns.

This time a two-point conversion run was successful and BTW led 34-26.

Bossier then drove 58 yards for its final TD behind the running of Davis, who also drew a facemask penalty.

Like several other Bearkats, Davis rarely came out of the game. On defense, he guarded a receiver at least six inches taller than him.

Bossier started the game strong, scoring on its first drive. Christian Johnson went in from 3 yards out.

After blocking a punt, the Lions scored a touchdown and two-point conversion.

Bossier regained the lead on a 7-yard pass from Scott to Mateo Guerrero with just over three minutes left in the half. But BTW answered with a touchdown and took the 14-12 lead into the locker room.

Bossier faces Woodlawn next Friday at Independence Stadium. The Knights (2-5, 1-3) lost to district leader Huntington 50-28 Thursday night.