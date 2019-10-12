High school football: Bossier comes up just short against North Webster in 1-3A opener

Bossier suffered its first loss Friday night but the Bearkats didn’t go down without a fight.

Bossier fell to the defending champion North Webster Knights 35-28 in a District 1-3A opener in Springhill.

Advertisement

Bossier dropped to 5-1. North Webster (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Bearkats got off to a fast start and led 14-0 after the first quarter. But the Knights scored three straight touchdowns for a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Bossier got within one with 3:05 left in the game, but the PAT was blocked.

North Webster answered with a 51-yard touchdown run, giving the Knights a 28-20 lead with 2:51 left to play.

The Bearkats’ Makhi Tanner then took a short pass from Coleman Beeson and turned it into a 52-yard touchdown. Rico St. Fluer’s two-point conversion run tied it at 28 with 1:30 left to play.

Unfortunately for Bossier, it took North Webster just nine seconds to regain the lead as the Knights scored on an 81-yard play.

Bossier’s first touchdown came on a nine-play, 67-yard drive that started after the Bearkats stopped a fake punt.

James Davis scored on a 1-yard run. The key play in the drive was a 27-yard pass from Beeson to Davis.

On North Webster’s ensuing possession, Davis intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. Diego Lopez’s PAT gave Bossier the 14-0 lead.

Incredibly, Davis had four interceptions in the first half.

North Webster was the first team to slow down the Bearkats’ running attack this season. The Bearkats gained 159 yards on 41 attempts.

Davis led Bossier with 59 yards on 18 carries. Decamerion Richardson, Bossier Parish’s leading rusher, gained 51 on 11.

Forced to go to the air, Beeson completed seven of 17 passes for 167 yards with one interception. The yardage total was by far his best this season;

Tanner had a big game, catching five passes for 117 yards. His 31-yard catch set up the Bearkats’ third touchdown, a 1-yard run by Sentavion Burns. Tanner also had a 16-yard catch on Bossier’s fourth touchdown drive.

Bossier will look to return to its winning ways Friday when it faces Loyola College Prep at Messmer Stadium. The Flyers (5-1) opened district play with a 36-28 victory over Green Oaks Thursday night.