High school football: Bossier downs Green Oaks, eyes playoff berth

The Bossier Bearkats pulled away in the second half for a 28-6 District 1-3A victory over the Green Oaks Giants on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier improved to 5-4 overall and completed district play 2-2. Green Oaks fell to 1-8 and 0-3.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Bossier is No. 30 in the Class 3A power rankings going into Friday’s regular-season finale against 1-8 Magnolia School of Excellence at home.

The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs. Bossier first-year Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson is confident his team will be in that number.

The Bearkats defense has played well all season and that trend continued against Green Oaks.

“The defense played lights out,” Johnson said.

Bre’Lin Harris led the team in tackles with nine.

Christian Johnson and Sedric Applewhite also had big games.

Johnson had eight tackles, including two for loss, and three sacks. Applewhite had eight tackles, including three for loss, a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

Keon Manning and Jemario Collins had three tackles each. Jakarvis Guice blocked a punt.

Bossier led 14-6 at the half. The Bearkats came out strong in the second with two third-quarter touchdowns.

“We played a lot better the second half,” Johnson said. “That’s something I’m always talking about, being a second-half football team because that’s a very important part of the game. If you execute in the second half you tend to dominate the game.”

Offensively, the Bearkats had good balance.

Carlos Butler completed 11 of 19 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

“Carlos made some great decisions with passing,” Johnson said.

Jalen Thornton caught three passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph Manning had three catches for 20 yards and a TD. D. Rayson caught five passes for 69 yards.

Jaylyn Williams led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 12 carries. Butler ran for 47 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown. He also scored a two-point conversion.

Calvary Baptist 63, Plain Dealing 0: The Plain Dealing Lions gave it their best, but as expected the Lions were no match for the defending Division IV state champion Cavalier.

Calvary dressed out 80 players, more than four times as many as Plain Dealing, the smallest school in Class 1A.

The Cavaliers improved to 8-1 overall and 7/0 in District 1-1A.

Plain Dealing dropped to 2-7 and and 2-5. The Lions close the regular season Thursday at home against Lincoln Prep (5-4, 4-3).