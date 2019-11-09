High school football: Bossier exceeds regular-season goal, looks forward to return to playoffs

With just three wins in the last two seasons, Bossier head coach Michael Concilio went into the 2019 season with some modest goals.

“Our goal was to win five football games,” he said. “We wanted to win at least one district game.”

Bossier reached the former goal in the first five weeks of the season, starting 5-0. Friday night at Memorial Stadium, the Bearkats completed a 7-3 regular season with a 48-16 non-district rout of the Beekman Charter Tigers of Bastrop.

“I’ll take it,” Concilio said. “Didn’t expect it. Winning seven is great.”

In fact, Bossier came very close to going from 1-9 in 2018 to 9-1 this season. The Bearkats lost District 1-3A games to both North Webster and champion Loyola College Prep 35-28. Both were tied at 28 late.

Bossier will be making its first playoff appearance since 2012, the last time the Bearkats were in 3A. At No. 18 in the power rankings, according to louisianasportsline.com, Bossier would be on the road in the first round round.

It won’t be official, though, until the LHSAA releases the pairings Sunday.

Both Decamerion Richardson and James Davis rushed for more than 100 yards against Beekman Charter and 1,000 for the season.

Richardson had 157 yards on just 12 carries and scored on runs of 18 and 15 yards. He also caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Coleman Beeson.

Davis rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 33 yards.

Richardson, Bossier Parish’s leading rusher, finished the regular season with 1,206 yards on 135 carries, an average of 8.93 yards per carry. Davis, the parish’s second-leading rusher, finished with 1,063 on 118 carries, an average of 9.01 yards per carry.

Both players have also made plays on defense. Burns has nine interceptions on the season.

“He is well-rounded,” Concilio said. “There ain’t no doubt about it. The dude makes plays. I think ultimately he’s going to be a defensive player at the next level. He’s certainly a good player.”

The Bearkats’ other TDs against Beekman (4-6) came on a 1-yard run by Sentavion Burns and a 40-yard run by Ja’Cory Tyler.

Diego Lopez made six of seven extra-point kicks.

Beekman led 8-7 after a quarter but Bossier took control with a pair of touchdowns in the second.

“We established the run early,” Concilio said. “We gave them various looks, various formations and just kind of kept the gas pedal on the ground attack.”

Dominick Galvan and Jaylan Allums had fumble recoveries in the third quarter that set up touchdown drives.