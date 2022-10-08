High school football: Bossier falls to Minden

The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Minden Crimson Tide 33-6 in a District 1-4A game Friday night in Minden.

Bossier dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district. Minden improved to 2-4 and 1-2.

Minden did all its scoring in the first three quarters. The Tide led 13-0 after the first quarter and 20-0 at the half. They added 13 more in the third.

Quarterback Quintarion Scott scored Bossier’s touchdown on a 3-yard run with 2:01 left in the game. Scott’s run capped a 14-play, 95-yard drive.

Scott led the Bearkats with 55 yards rushing on 15 carries, per stats kept by radio station KASO/KBEF, which broadcasts Minden games.

Cameron Mitchell scored the Tide’s first two touchdowns on a 10-yard run and a 26-yard pass from Jakobe Jackson.

Daylen Robinson scored the final three on runs of 70, 1 and 3 yards. Robinson finished with 160 yards on 15 carries.

Jackson completed 11 of 16 passes for 160 yards. He also rushed for 46 yards.

Bossier hosts Booker T. Washington on Thursday. The Lions (0-6, 0-3) lost to district leader Huntington 44-0 Friday night.

Homer 68, Plain Dealing 0: The Lions ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the defending Class 1A state champion Pelicans at Homer.

Plain Dealing dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in District 1-1A. Homer improved to 5-1 with its fifth straight victory and 3-0 in district.

The Lions visit Magnolia School of Excellence on Friday. The Mariners (0/6, 0-2)! lost to Glenbrook 67-44 Friday night.