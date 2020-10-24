High school football: Bossier falls to North Webster

The good news is the Bossier Bearkats were able to return to the field Friday night for their District 1-3A opener against North Webster after having to cancel their previous two games because of COVID-19.

The bad news is things didn’t go the Bearkats’ way as North Webster won 38-20 at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier, which was able to practice just two days before the game, fell to 0-2 overall. North Webster, which didn’t play last week because of COVID-19 issues, improved to 1-2.

Bossier stayed with North Webster early. After the Knights took a 6-0 lead, the Bearkats tied it on an 8-yard pass from Coleman Beeson to Roderick Francis.

Beeson hit Makhi Tanner for 39 yards on the first play of the six-play drive.

But North Webster took control with three straight touchdowns and led 26-6 at the half.

The Knights extended the lead to 32-6 in the third quarter.

The Bearkats then got a defensive touchdown when D’Angelo Garner picked up a fumble and ran 25 yards for the score.

Garner also scored Bossier’s final TD on a 36-yard fumble return. Xamien Johnson caused the fumble.

Jermarcus Willson caused and recovered a fumble in the first half.

Beeson completed 10 of 23 passes for 135 yards with two interceptions. Tanner had five catches for 98 yards. Francis had two for 34.

Jalen Thornton led the Bearkats on the ground with 74 yards on eight carries.

Bossier hosts Loyola College Prep on Friday. The Flyers (1-2) lost to Green Oaks 38-24 Friday night.