High school football: Bossier falls to undefeated North Desoto; Beekman Charter defeats Plain Dealing

The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions once again gave everything they had Thursday night. But again it wasn’t enough against talented opponents.

Bossier fell to District 1-4A co-leader and undefeated North DeSoto 56-16 at Memorial Stadium. Plain Dealing lost to Beekman Charter 46-12 in Bastrop.

The Bearkats dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in district. North DeSoto (9-0, 6-0) hosts Northwood Friday with the district championship on the line,

Bossier closes its season against Huntington Friday at Independence Stadium.

Plain Dealing fell to 0-9. Beekman Charter improved to 6-3.

Plain Dealing closes its season against Arcadia (6-3, 2-3

1-1A) at home Friday.

Sen’Tavian Ball scored Bossier’s first touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Trey Christor. Two-way standout Christian Johnson scored on a 15-yard run.

Johnson, who also scored a two-point conversion, rushed for 50 yards on six carries and caught one pass for 24 yards.

Christor completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards. Ball had four catches for 34 yards. Quintarion Scott rushed for 28 yards on seven carries.

Johnson and Chris Bridgewater led the team in tackles with six each. Bridgewater also had a sack,

Randy Robinson had five tackles. Derrick Haynes and LeBrandon Davis had three each,.

Keith Hall, Christian Serrano and Jayden Goosby had two apiece.