High school football: Bossier gives new head coach first win

The Bossier Bearkats gave Gary Smith his first victory in his first game as the head coach at his alma mater Friday night.

Bossier, coming off a winless season, defeated the North Caddo Titans 46-38 at Memorial Stadium.

The victory came one year after the Bearkats lost to the Titans 46-0 in a game that was called at the half because of lightning.

At first, it looked like North Caddo was going to roll to another big victory. The Titans raced to a 20-0 victory in the first quarter.

“That’s the part I’m more proud of than anything,” Smith said. “Going 0-10 last year? Being down 20-0 in the first quarter for a team that beat you fifty nothing in a half? They didn’t lay down. So I was proud of that. They fought back and got in the game and made some big plays and handled it really well.”

Bossier broke a tie and went up by two touchdowns in the second half. But North Caddo made things interesting down the stretch.

Needless to say, Smith liked what he saw from his offense.

“We had quite a few rushing yards,” he said. “The quarterback (Quintarion Scott) ran the ball well. LeBrandon Davis, the running back, and Caleb Jones, our other running back — they all did a really good job running the football. And I felt like our O-line controlled the line of scrimmage most of the night.”

The defense gave up some yards but also made some plays.

“I think we’ve got four sophomores and a freshman starting on defense,” Smith said. “North Caddo’s got some speed. They’re fast. I think they got tired. I felt like we were in better shape than they were. That, to me, was the difference also.”

Bossier travels to Minden to face Glenbrook Friday. The Apaches defeated Cedar Creek 22-18 in their opener.

North Caddo visits North Webster.

NOTE: This report will be updated as soon as possible when stats are reported.