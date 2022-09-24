High school football: Bossier hangs tough but can’t overcome Evangel’s big plays; Plain Dealing falls in OT

The Bossier Bearkats hung with the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles for most of Friday night’s District 1-4A opener at Memorial Stadium.

Evangel used big plays on offense, defense and special teams to post a 33-14 victory. The Eagles improved to 2-2. The Bearkats dropped to 0-4.

The Eagles led 14-0 at the half thanks to punt and interception returns for touchdowns. An 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half extended the lead to 20-0.

Bossier cut the lead to 13 on an 85-yard pass from Quintarion Scott to Ja’karvis Guice. Guice caught the pass just behind two defenders at the Bossier 28 and sprinted to the end zone.

The Bearkats got within six later in the quarter. Scott scrambled for 20 yards and completed a couple of passes. LeBrandon Davis scored from a yard out after a 20-yard run.

But the Eagles returned the kickoff to the Bossier 28 and scored on an 11-yard pass to take a 26-14 after three quarters.

Evangel’s final TD came on a 42-yard pass.

Scott completed 4 of 8 passes for 119 yards. He also rushed for 31 yards on five carries.

Guice had two catches for 103 yards. Davis rushed for 32 yards on nine carries. Kerel Woods had a 16-yard catch.

CJ Johnson led the defense with seven tackles. He had one sack and two tackles for loss.

Keyshun Johnson had four tackles. Guice and Derrick Haynes had three each. Chris Bridgewater had two.

Bossier hosts Northwood on Thursday. The Falcons (2-2) lost to Huntington 28-20 Thursday night.

Ringgold 38, Plain Dealing 36, OT: The Lions lost a heartbreaker in Plain Dealing.

Plain Dealing led 28-21 in the fourth quarter but Ringgold tied it at 28. The Lions fumbled the snap on a promising drive and the game went into overtime.

The Redskins got the ball first and scored a touchdown and two-point conversion. Aaron Reddix scored to get the Lions within two but a pass on the try for two fell incomplete.

The game was a District 1-1A opener. Plain Dealing dropped to 0-4. Ringgold improved to 1-3.

“It was tough,” Plain Dealing Head Coach Clint Walker said. “We had two touchdowns called back. We had a fumble going into the end zone. The penalties and turnovers got us.”

Walker said Ringgold dressed out 19. The Lions had 17 players available.

Reddix had a big game. He rushed for 210 yards on just 10 carries and scored three touchdowns in regulation.

Jayden Ray rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries and had two catches for 22 yards. Quarterback Josh Miller scored a rushing touchdown.

Dakavious Hogan led the defense with 10.5 tackles. Elijawon James and Reddix had 5.5 each. Tyrese Kimble had 4.5 and Ray 3.5. Reagan Foster had three.

“The effort was there,” Walker said. “We’re not doubting that. We just didn’t do the little things correctly. We had a fumbled snap as we were driving. It’s tough when the kids can’t come off the field.”

Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville Friday. The Tors (3-1) lost to Glenbrook 56-17 Friday night.

“We’ve got a tough road but hopefully we can fight through it,” Walker said. “We’ve got Haynesville next week and Homer after that.”