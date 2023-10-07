High school football: Bossier hangs tough with Minden before falling

The Bossier Bearkats hung with the Minden Crimson Tide for most of the game before falling 27-6 Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier dropped to 1-5 with its fifth straight loss and 0-3 in District 1-4A. Minden improved to 1-5 and 1-2.

Bossier trailed only 13-6 at the half. The Bearkats scored their first offensive touchdown since Week 1 with 52 seconds left in the first quarter on a 23-yard pass from Quan Scott to Sen’Tavion Ball.

Ball was wide open running down the sideline. Scott rolled out to the right and hit him with a perfect pass.

The TD came after Minden took a 7-0 lead. Bossier’s two-point conversion attempt failed.

While they were unable to score again, the Bearkats played their best game since falling to Glenbrook 28-6 in Week 2.

According to stats kept for Minden’s radio broadcast on KASO/KBEF, Bossier had 17 first downs and ran 61 plays.

Those resulted in 213 total yards and allowed the Bearkats to keep the clock running and the game close.

Minden had 303 total yards with 297 of that coming on the ground.

Dunovan Robinson rushed for 124 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 15-yard run.

Jakobe Jackson gained 117 yards on just nine carries. He had a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and an 8-yard TD run in the fourth.

Ball had a good night, catching five passes for 48 yards. Scott completed 9-of-16 passes for 63 yards. He also had some big runs for first downs.

Quinton Hodge completed 5-of-7 passes for 40 yards.

Randy Robinson had four catches for 40 yards.

Bossier visits Booker T. Washington Friday. The Lions (2-4, 0-3) fell to Huntington 40-22 Friday night.

Homer 60, Plain Dealing 0: At Plain Dealing, the Pelicans were too much for the Lions to handle.

Homer, the 2022 non-select Division IV runner-up, improved to 5-1 overall with its fifth straight victory. Plain Dealing dropped to 0-6 and 0-3.

The Lions host Magnolia School of Excellence Friday. Magnolia (0-6, 0-2) lost to Glenbrook 55-0 Friday night.