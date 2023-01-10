High school football: Bossier looking for new head coach

Bossier High is looking for a new head football coach.

De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down after two seasons and accepted a job as an assistant coach at Captain Shreve, Bossier principal Michele Tugwell announced Tuesday.

Johnson, a former Plain Dealing and Grambling State star, was hired by recently retired principal David Thrash in June of 2021. He replaced Michael Concilio, who stepped down after 14 seasons.

In Johnson’s first season, the Bearkats made the playoffs and finished 6-5. With a young squad and a move from Class 3A to 4A last season, Bossier went 0-10.

“We appreciate Coach Johnson’s service and dedication to the Bearkats and wish him nothing but the best,” Tugwell said in a Bossier Parish Schools press release. “Bossier High is dedicated to finding the best person to mentor our student athletes, move the Bearkat football program forward and lead them at a competitive level.”