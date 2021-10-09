High school football: Bossier opens 1-3A play with victory

Just six games into his first season as a head coach De’Aumante Johnson has reached another milestone — first district victory.

Johnson’s Bossier Bearkats opened District 1-3A play Friday night with a .40-28 victory over the North Webster Knights at Baucum-Farrar Stadium in Springhill.

Bossier improved to 4-2. It was the Bearkats’ first victory over North Webster since Bossier moved down from Class 4A to 3A in 2019.

North Webster dropped to 2-4 with its fourth straight loss.

Johnson said Bossier was as close to full strength Friday night as it has been all season.

“This is the first time I’ve had 75 or 80 percent of my guys,” he said. “Whenever we have all our guys out there and we aren’t dealing with COVID or injuries we’re a dangerous football team, very dangerous. That was the difference.”

After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, including an 102-yard interception return near the end of the second quarter, the Bearkats trailed 20-16 at the half

But Bossier came out strong in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns and two two-point conversions to take a 32-20 lead.

“The guys played outstanding tonight,” Johnson said. “They fought through adversity. We got hot in the beginning then we started having turnovers that we shouldn’t have had. Then North Webster got hot.

“These kids fight through adversity every day of their life so they know how to handle it. They came out; they stuck together. They didn’t get down one time. We just came out and played four quarters of football. That’s what we did tonight and the coaches did an outstanding job of coaching them up.”

Bossier quarterback Carlos Butler completed 12 of 21 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries.

Marquis Harris caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph Manning had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Thornton caught four passes for 48 yards and rushed for 39 yards on six carries. Jaylyn Williams also had 39 yards rushing on four carries.

Christian Johnson had just one carry but he made the most of it, running 40 yards for a TD. He was also a standout on defense with 9.5 tackles, including three for loss.

DJ Rashon returned an interception for a touchdown. Jakarvis Guice also had an interception.

Brelin Harris and Cam Carradine had 9.5 tackles each. Sedric Applewhite had 6.5 tackles, including three sacks.

Juan Guardina had six tackles, DA Garner had four. Tykeem McDonald and Jemario Collins had 3.5 each. Johnathon Smith had two.

Kameron Manning caused a fumble and had two tackles.

Remarkably, the Bearkats went 5-for-5 on two-point conversion attempts.

Johnson said in addition to being close to full strength, preparation was key.

“That’s what won that game, the week of practice,” he said.

Johnson will expect to see the same from his team during fall break next week. Bossier travels to Messmer Stadium to play Loyola College Prep on Friday. The Flyers (3-3) opened district play with a 62-40 victory over defending champion Green Oaks.