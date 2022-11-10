High school football: Bossier Parish first-round game capsules

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Haughton 5-5, Airline 7-3

SEEDS: Haughton No. 27 non-select Division I, Airline No. 7

LAST MEETING: Airline won 55-42 in Week 7

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs averaged 33.2 points per game in the regular season and allowed 30.9 … Haughton was within six of Airline early in the fourth quarter in regular-season game … Senior QB Colin Rains passed for 289 yards and ran for 88 in last meeting … Senior RB Tyler Rhodes rushed for 119 yards … Senior WR Jalen Lewis had six catches for 158 yards … Junior WR Rashard Douglas had three receptions for 101 yards … Bucs lost to No. 8 Chalmette 21-20 in first round last season.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings ranked No. 10 in the final LSWA Class 5A poll … Airline back in the playoffs after a one-year absence … Vikings averaged 42.0 points and allowed 28.4 in the regular season … Airline averaged 49.9 points in seven district games … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor passed for 314 yards and three TDs in last meeting … Senior RB Tre’ Jackson had 93 yards receiving and 86 rushing … Senior WR Cam Jefferson caught 10 passes for 107 yards and rushed for 80 … Airline has won seven straight.

Ponchatoula vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Ponchatoula 5-5, Benton 7-3

SEEDS: Ponchatoula No. 25 non-select Division I, Benton No. 8

PONCHATOULA NOTES: Green Wave finished 3-4 in District 6-5A … Ponchatoula averaged 16.1 points and allowed 19.4 … Green Wave won two of last three, including 28-18 over Hammond last week … Ponchatoula was the Class 5A runner-up last season … Bishop Davis rushed for 162 yards on 28 carries and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass against Hammond.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have won six straight … Benton reached second round of 5A playoffs last season … Senior QB Gray Walters has passed for 2,375 yards and 27 TDs … Senior WR Pearce Russell has caught 78 passes for 1,328 yards and 16 TDs … Junior RB Greg Manning has rushed for 1,280 yards; he has scored 29 TDs (23 rushing, 6 receiving) … Senior LB Cole Weir and senior DB Sawyer Simmons lead the defense with 62 and 61 tackles, respectively … Weir has 12.5 tackles for loss.

Parkway vs. Dutchtown

WHERE/WHEN: Griffin Stadium in Prairville, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Parkway 7-3, Dutchtown 6-3

SEEDS: Parkway No. 19 non-select Division I, Dutchtown No. 14

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers reached the Class 5A quarterfinals last season … Parkway averaged 35.3 points and allowed 18.3 in the regular season … Senior RB Jaylan White has rushed for 1,445 yards and 16 TDs; he has caught 33 passes for 468 yards and six TDs … Senior QB Ashton Martin had passed for 1,425 yards and rushed for 216 … Senior LB Barrett Newman leads the defense with 105 total tackles, including nine for loss … Junior S Carter Wells has 65 total tackles … Senior DE Ray Mayweather leads the team in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (16).

DUTCHTOWN NOTES: Griffins shared District 5-5A title with East Ascension and Denham Springs … Dutchtown won six of its last seven regular-season games, losing to Denham Springs 21-17 in Week 9 … Griffins averaged 27.8 points and allowed 11.1 … Dutchtown recorded three straight shutouts in Weeks 6 through 8 … Griffins lost to Acadiana in the first round last season … AK Burrell completed two passes, scoring on a 2-yard run and intercepted a pass in last week’s 30-27 overtime victory over East Ascension … QB Pierson Parent rushed for 122 yards and passed for 64.