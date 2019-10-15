High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 6

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches

Passing

C-A-I Yards TDs

Alex Garcia, Airline 103-177-6 1,498 17

Peyton Stovall, Haughton 74-135-3 1,214 13

Ken Gay, Plain Dealing 89-176-5 1,154 12

Clint Lasiter, Benton 76-140-5 1,099 13

Gabe Larry, Parkway 50-107-5 795 10

Coleman Beeson, Bossier 21-45-4 410 5

CJ McWilliams, Haughton 10-18-0 156 4

Rushing

Carries Yards TDs

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier 79 850 7

James Davis, Bossier 70 596 8

Jamall Asberry, Parkway 103 559 5

Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 64 408 2

Cameron Barnett, Benton 73 392 2

Keyshawn Davis, Haughton 67 375 5

Ladavious Scott, Plain Dealing 43 254 2

Ken Gay, Plain Dealing 47 240 4

Rico St. Fleur, Bossier 34 224 5

Gabe Larry, Parkway 53 215 4

Jamal Johnson, Airline 56 209 1

Rovelle Young, Airline 51 200 3

Jastin Johnson, Benton 48 190 3

Sentavion Burns, Bossier 28 172 1

Receiving

Catches Yards TDs

Daniel Smith, Airline 26 595 10

Darrien Perry, Plain Dealing 42 555 7

Matthew Whitten, Haughton 25 458 7

Kevin Pouncy, Airline 34 421 1

Tristan Sweeney, Haughton 29 408 3

CJ McWilliams, Haughton 16 372 6

Artis Cole, Benton 20 359 4

Jalun Reed, Parkway 13 310 3

Malik Antwine, Benton 27 314 4

Devin Bilbo, Airline 13 271 4

Ar’tavious Washington-Carper, Plain Dealing 13 200 2

Peyton Lewis, Parkway 16 195 1

Cameron Barnett, Benton 13 184 3

Evan Cole, Benton 13 171 3

Cedarious Johnson, Plain Dealing 11 168 3

Ladarious O’Neal, Plain Dealing 18 161 0

Quincy Jones, Parkway 13 157 3

Note: Parkway stats have been adjusted to coincide with Parkway’s official team stats.

