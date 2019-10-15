High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 6

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches
Passing
C-A-I Yards TDs
Alex Garcia, Airline 103-177-6 1,498 17
Peyton Stovall, Haughton 74-135-3 1,214 13
Ken Gay, Plain Dealing 89-176-5 1,154 12
Clint Lasiter, Benton 76-140-5 1,099 13
Gabe Larry, Parkway 50-107-5 795 10
Coleman Beeson, Bossier 21-45-4 410 5
CJ McWilliams, Haughton 10-18-0 156 4
Rushing
Carries Yards TDs
Decamerion Richardson, Bossier 79 850 7
James Davis, Bossier 70 596 8
Jamall Asberry, Parkway 103 559 5
Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 64 408 2
Cameron Barnett, Benton 73 392 2
Keyshawn Davis, Haughton 67 375 5
Ladavious Scott, Plain Dealing 43 254 2
Ken Gay, Plain Dealing 47 240 4
Rico St. Fleur, Bossier 34 224 5
Gabe Larry, Parkway 53 215 4
Jamal Johnson, Airline 56 209 1
Rovelle Young, Airline 51 200 3
Jastin Johnson, Benton 48 190 3
Sentavion Burns, Bossier 28 172 1
Receiving
Catches Yards TDs
Daniel Smith, Airline 26 595 10
Darrien Perry, Plain Dealing 42 555 7
Matthew Whitten, Haughton 25 458 7
Kevin Pouncy, Airline 34 421 1
Tristan Sweeney, Haughton 29 408 3
CJ McWilliams, Haughton 16 372 6
Artis Cole, Benton 20 359 4
Jalun Reed, Parkway 13 310 3
Malik Antwine, Benton 27 314 4
Devin Bilbo, Airline 13 271 4
Ar’tavious Washington-Carper, Plain Dealing 13 200 2
Peyton Lewis, Parkway 16 195 1
Cameron Barnett, Benton 13 184 3
Evan Cole, Benton 13 171 3
Cedarious Johnson, Plain Dealing 11 168 3
Ladarious O’Neal, Plain Dealing 18 161 0
Quincy Jones, Parkway 13 157 3
Note: Parkway stats have been adjusted to coincide with Parkway’s official team stats.
— Featured photo by Kevin McCarty, Special to The Press-Tribune