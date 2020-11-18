High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders (through Week 7)

Statistics provided by coaches
Passing
C-A-I Yards TDs
Colin Rains, Haughton 78-137-5 1,075 9 (153.6 YPG)
xxxxx-Coleman Beeson, Bossier 47-94-5 887 7 (177.4 YPG)
Cannon Link, Parkway 78-138-1 881 4 (125.9 YPG)
xxxxx-Alex Garcia, Airline 66-98-0 776 10 (155.2 YPG)
xxxxx-Keionje Perry, Plain Dealing 22-47-7 416 5 (83.20 YPG)
xxxxx-Gray Walters, Benton 51-95-3 626 5 (125.2)
Rushing
Carries Yards TDs
xxxxx-Rontavious Richmond, Parkway 94 503 8 (100.6 YPG)
xxx-Jaylan White, Parkway 81 500 5 (166.7 YPG)
Dexter Smith, Haughton 102 367 3 (52.4 YPG)
xxxx-Ladavious Scott, Plain Dealing 40 349 2 (87.3 YPG)
xxxxx-Jamall Asberry, Airline 50 309 3 (61.8 YPG)
Colin Rains, Haughton 49 253 5 (36.1 YPG)
xxx-Caleb Hood, Benton 53 251 2 (83.7 YPG)
xxxx-Cedarius Johnson, Plain Dealing 18 230 1 (57.50 YPG)
xxxxx-Jalen Thornton, Bossier 40 206 1 (41.2 YPG)
xxxxx-Keyshun English, Haughton 38 189 3 (37.8 YPG)
xxxxx-Keionje Perry, Plain Dealing 33 179 3 (35.8YPG)
xxxx-Rovelle Young, Airline 34 174 2 (43.5 YPG)
xxxx-Gray Walters, Benton 26 166 2 (41.5 YPG)
xxxx-Roderick Francis, Bossier 29 149 1 (37.25 YPG)
Brady Norcross, Parkway 25 125 2 (17.9 YPG)
Receiving
Catches Yards TDs
Elijah Rochon, Haughton 34 480 7 (68.6 YPG)
Jalun Reed, Parkway 29 475 3 (67.9 YPG)
xxxxx-Makhi Tanner, Bossier 22 457 1 (91.4 YPG)
xxxx-Darrien Perry, Plain Dealing 11 291 4 (58.20 YPG)
xxxxx-Gage East, Haughton 14 273 1 (54.6 YPG)
xxxxx-Evan Cole, Benton 13 241 3 (48.2 YPG)
xxxxx-Dane Stearns, Benton 12 228 2 (45.6 YPG)
Brady Norcross, Parkway 21 197 2 (28.2 YPG)
xxxxx-Daxton Chavez, Airline 10 193 2 (38.6 YPG)
xxxxx-Devin Bilbo, Airline 17 184 3 (36.8 YPG)
xxxx-Pearce Russell, Benton 14 177 2 (44.3 YPG)
xxxx-Cedarius Johnson, Plain Dealing 12 165 2 (41.25 YPG)
xxx-Jaylan White, Parkway 10 146 0 (48.7 YPG)
xxxx-Roderick Francis, Bossier 7 145 3 (36.25 YPG)
xxxxx-Jaden Williams, Airline 7 124 0 (24.8 YPG)
xxxx-four games
xxxxx-five games