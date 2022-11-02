High school football: Bossier Parish Week 10 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Bossier vs. Huntington

WHERE/WHEN: Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Bossier 0-9, 0-6 1-4A; Huntington 5-4, 4-2

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to North DeSoto 56-16, Huntington lost to Evangel Christian 21-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats trying to avoid first winless season since 2014 … Senior DL/RB Christian Johnson has had an outstanding season … Bossier’s roster made up of mostly underclassmen, including 22 sophomores and freshmen.

HUNTINGTON NOTES: Raiders have lost two straight … Huntington is No. 15 in the select Division I power ratings and will make the playoffs … QB Kamron Evans did not play last week because of an injury … John Solomon rushed for 131 yards last week.

Friday’s games

Benton vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Benton 6-3, 5-1 1-5A; Parkway 7-2, 4-2

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Captain Shreve 22-21, Parkway lost to Airline 41-20

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 30-23

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have won five straight since losing district opener to Airline … Regardless of outcome, Benton can finish no worse than tied for second in the district, its best finish since moving up to 5A in 2019 … Greg Manning has rushed for 1,167 yards on 210 carries; he has scored 28 TDs (22 rushing, six receiving) … Pearce Russell has caught 72 passes for 1,226 yards and 15 TDs … DB Sawyer Simmons has 54 tackles and two interceptions.

PARKWAY NOTES: With victory Panthers will finish tied for second in the district with Benton, their highest finish since finishing second in 2016 … A win should help Parkway secure a first-round home game in the playoffs … Jaylan White has rushed for 1,351 yards on 133 carries … LB Barrett Newman leads the defense with 81 total tackles … FS Carter Wells has 60 total tackles.

Haughton vs. Captain Shreve

WHERE/WHEN: Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Haughton 5-4, 3-3 1-5A; Captain Shreve 4-5, 1-5

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Natchitoches Central 56-20; Captain Shreve lost to Benton 22-21

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 52-14

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs are averaging 56.3 points in last three games … Tyler Rhodes has rushed for 1,013 yards on 151 carries … QB Colin Rains has accounted for 2,002 yards (1,572 passing, 430 rushing) … LB Connor Blank returned an interception for a touchdown last week … At No. 25 in the non-select Division I power ratings, Bucs are on the playoff bubble; the top 24 in the final rankings make the playoffs.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators led Benton 21-14 in the fourth quarter … Jayden Edwards has rushed for 921 yards in eight games … QB Kenyon Terrell has passed 862 yards and rushed for 530 in eight games … Gators are No. 18 in the select Division I power ratings and will make the playoffs regardless of the outcome.

Southwood vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Southwood 0-9, 0-6 1-5A; Airline 6-3, 6-0

LAST WEEK: Southwood lost to Byrd 58-0; Airline def. Parkway 41-20

LAST YEAR: Airline won 36-14

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys have lost seven in a row on the field; they opened the season with two wins but had to forfeit both … Southwood is averaging 9.7 points in six district games and allowing 43.7 … Southwood had 69 total yards last week.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings are assured of at least a share of the district championship and will win it outright with a victory … Airline has won six in a row … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor leads the parish in passing yards (2,543) and touchdowns (30) … Tre’ Jackson has accounted for 1,054 total yards (636 rushing, 418 receiving).

Arcadia vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Arcadia 6-3, 2-3 1-1A; Plain Dealing 0-9, 0-5

LAST WEEK: Arcadia def. Magnolia 54-0, Plain Dealing lost to Beekman Charter 46-12

LAST YEAR: Arcadia won 28-6

ARCADIA NOTES: Hornets No. 13 in non-select Division IV power ratings … Arcadia averaging 30.2 points per game and allowing 20.2 … Hairnets’ losses were against Glenbrook 53-20 in Week 5, Haynesville 47-18 in Week 7 and Homer 43-6 in Week 8.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions’ closest game was 36-34 loss to Ringgold in Week 4 … Lions listed nine seniors on jamboree roster — Coby Curry, Joshua Miller, Colton Davis, Elijawon James, Jaden Gay, Reagan Foster, Cole Modisette, Jamauriel Ray and Dakavious Hogan.