High school football: Bossier Parish Week 3 game capsules

Friday’s games

Bossier vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Bossier 0-2, Parkway 2-0

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Glenbrook 42-14, Parkway def. Red River 45-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have played a very tough non-district schedule … Sophomore QB Quintarion Scott passed for 116 yards and ran for 34 last week … Keyshun Johnson caught two passes for 47 yards … Bossier opens District 1-4A play at Evangel Christian in Week 4.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers have scored 82 points in two games … WR Trenton Lape has 11 catches for 316 yards and three TDs … RB Jaylan White has accounted for 296 total yards .., Ashton Martin has passed for 479 yards and completed 71 percent of his passes … Parkway opens District 1-5A play at Haughton in Week 4.

Airline vs. Northwood

WHERE/WHEN: Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Airline 0-2, Northwood 1-1

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Union Parish 26-22, Northwood def. Wossman 35-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings had lead in fourth quarter last week … Ben Taylor completed 21 of 36 passes for 220 yards and one TD … Daxton Chavez caught six receptions for 79 yards and a TD … Trevon Jackson rushed for 86 yards and a TD … Vikings allowed only one second-half TD … Airline opens District 1-5A play at Benton in Week 4.

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons rebounded from season-opening loss to Benton last week … Quintavion White scored two rushing TDs last week … QB Mason Welch ran for one TD and threw for another … Mar’javious Moss, one of state’s top DB prospects, caught a TD pass last week.

Benton vs. Isidore Newman

WHERE/WHEN: Michael Lupin Field in New Orleans, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Benton 1-1, Newman 2-0

LAST WEEK: Benton lost to Texas High 46-35, Newman def. Riverside Academy 42-20

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BENTON NOTES: Junior QB Jeffrey King passed for 297 yards and two TDs subbing for injured Gray Walters last week … RB Greg Manning has 136 yards rushing and 55 receiving in two games … Pearce Russell had a 76-yard TD catch last week … Benton opens District 1-5A play at home against Airline in Week 4.

NEWMAN NOTES: Senior QB Arch Manning is the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli … Manning, a Texas commit, passed for 142 yards and three TDs in a 35-14 win against Class 5A Hahnville in Week 1 and 268 yards and four TDs against Riverside last week … Newman reached the Division III semifinals last year.

Haughton vs. Many

WHERE/WHEN: Many, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Haughton 2-0, Many 2-0

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. LaGrange 44-14, Many def. DeRidder 50-7

LAST YEAR: Did not play

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs have outscored first two opponents 79-14 … Colin Rains has completed 23 of 29 passes for 358 yards and five TDs in limited action … Jalen Lewis had four catches for 108 yards, including a 71-yard TD, last week … LB Brayden Stovall recovered two fumbles, returning one 99 yards for a TD … Bucs open District 1-5A play at home against Parkway in Week 4.

MANY NOTES: Tigers were the Class 2A runners-up last season after winning the title in 2020 … Many defeated Class 5A Sam Houston 38-3 in Week 1 … Tigers have only attempted five passes while rushing for 625 yards … Junior RB Jeremiah James (266 yards, 5 TDs) leads team in rushing … LB Tackett Curtis has committed to USC … S Tylen Singleton is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state by one recruiting service.

Plain Dealing vs. Lakeside

WHERE/WHEN: Lakeside, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-2, Lakeside 1-1

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Lincoln Prep 48-20, Lakeside def. Ringgold 46-12

LAST YEAR: Did not play

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions QB Josh Miller played well last week, Head Coach Clint Walker said … Dakavious Hogan and Elijah James played all 48 minutes … Coby Miller caught a TD pass … Lions open District 1-1A play against Ringgold at home in Week 4.

LAKESIDE NOTES: Lakeside is a member of District 1-2A … Warriors bounced back from season-opening loss to Arcadia in Week 1 last week … Cooper Chase threw five TD passes …Lakeside went 3-7 last year.