High school football: Bossier Parish Week 4 game capsules

Friday’s games

Parkway vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Parkway 3-0, Haughton 2-1

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Bossier 49-0, Haughton lost to Many 35-3

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 17-3

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers looking for first 4-0 start since 2013 … Ashton Martin has completed 74 percent of his passes for 628 yards and nine TDs … Jaylan White leads the parish in rushing yardage with 353 … Trenton Lape leads the parish in receiving yardage with 373 yards on 13 catches

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs struggled on both sides of the ball against the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A last week … Carter Ebarb kicked a field goal in the second straight game … QB Colin Rains has accounted for 570 total yards (476 passing, 94 rushing) … Head Coach Jason Brotherton and his brother Coy have split two games since Coy became head coach at Parkway in 2020.

Airline vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Airline 0-3, Benton 1-2

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Northwood 35-28, Benton lost to Newman 54-52

LAST YEAR: Benton won 28-7

AIRLINE NOTES: For the second straight week, Airline had a chance to win in the fourth quarter last week; Vikings were tied with Falcons at 28 … Sophomore Ben Taylor has completed 58 of 112 passes for 678 yards and seven TDs … Daxton Chavez has caught 23 passes for 328 yards and three TDs.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers led No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A 32-14 at the half last week … QB Gray Walters, RBs Greg Manning and Landon Duggan, and WR Peace Russell all had big games … Last week’s game got some national attention because of Newman QB Arch Manning … Tigers defeated Northwood 34-12 in Week 1 … Last year’s win over Airline was Benton’s first.

Evangel Christian vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Evangel 1-2, Bossier 0-3

LAST WEEK: Evangel lost to Westgate 37-20, Bossier lost to Parkway 49-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

EVANGEL NOTES: Eagles hung with defending Class 4A champion Westgate early … Once powerful Evangel program has fallen on hard times in recent years but appears to be on the upswing … WR Parker Fulghum was the District 1-4A Offensive MVP last season.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have played tough schedule; three non-district opponents are a combined 9-0 … DL Christian Johnson, a state champion wrestler, had five tackles, including three for loss last week … DB Kamero Manning had an interception, one pass breakup and three tackles … Bearkats struggled on offense against a tough Parkway defense.

Ringgold vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Ringgold 0-3, Plain Dealing 0-3

LAST WEEK: Ringgold lost to Tensas 28-14, Plain Dealing lost to Lakeshore 46-6

LAST YEAR: Plain Dealing won 38-6

RINGGOLD NOTES: Redskins’ most competitive game so far was last week; Ringgold has also lost to Northwood-Lena 38-0 and Lakeside 46-12 … Redskins went 0-9 last season … Ringgold played only two games in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: RB Aaron Reddix has rushed for 211 yards, including 151 in Week 2 … Reddix also led the team in tackles last week with 10 … Dakavious Hogan had five tackles last week … Jayden Ray and Logan Hastings combined for 61 yards rushing.