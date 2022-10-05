High school football: Bossier Parish Week 6 game capsules

Thursday’s games

Airline vs. Captain Shreve

WHERE/WHEN; Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Airline 2-3, 2-0 1-5A; Captain Shreve 3-2, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Airline def. Natchitoches Central 46-0, Captain Shreve lost to Parkway 25-13

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 33-0

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings have won two in a row … Ben Taylor has passed for 1,332 yards and 18 TDs with five interceptions, most of which came in Week 1 … Daxton Chavez has caught 35 passes for 672 yards and 11 TDs … Last week’s shutout was the first one since the 2020 season.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators have lost two straight … Shreve had a chance to take the lead just before halftime last week but had a FG blocked and returned for a TD … Gators averaging 375.8 yards per game and allowing 318 … Jayden Edwards has rushed for 734 yards and seven TDs … Kenyon Terrell has passed for 703 yards and rushed for 275.

Parkway vs. Southwood

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Parkway 5-0, 2-0 1-5A; Southwood 0-5, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Captain Shreve 25-13, Southwood lost to Haughton 37-24

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 35-20

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers debuted in the LSWA Class 5A top 10 at No. 8 this week … Senior RB Jaylan White rushed for 284 yards last week and has 779 on the season … Junior Aeron Burrell kicked four FGs and has made seven of nine on the season … Senior LB Barrett Newman leads the defense with 49 total tackles.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys started the season 2-0 with victories over Green Oaks and Woodlawn but had to forfeit both … Southwood led 6-0 late in the first half before allowing 10 straight points last week.

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Byrd

WHERE/WHEN: Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Haughton 3-2, 1-1 1-5A; Byrd 4-1, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Southwood 37-24, Byrd lost to Benton 63-28

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 38-7

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs shook off a slow start then dominated the second half last week … Senior QB Colin Rains has passed for 759 yards and rushed for 226; he had three rushing TDs last week … Tyler Rhodes has rushed for 375 yards and five TDs … Head Coach Jason Brotherton closing in on 50th career victory; he has 48 in six-plus seasons.

BYRD NOTES: Senior QB Lake Lambert was knocked unconscious on the Jackets’ first drive of the second half last week; according to Voice of Byrd Charlie Cavell’s game notes, reports are Lambert, the team’s leading rusher, is OK but unlikely to play Friday … Jackets are averaging 360.6 yards per game (268.2 rushing, 92.4 passing).

Benton vs. Natchitoches Central

WHERE/ WHEN: Turpin Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Benton 3-2, 1-1 1-5A; Natchitoches Central 2-3, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Byrd 63-28, Natchitoches Central lost to Airline 46-0

LAST YEAR: Benton won 35-16

BENTON NOTES: Last week’s victory was Head Coach Reynolds Morre’s 70th in 9-plus seasons at Benton … Tigers ended a two-game slide … Senior QB Gray Walters passed for 516 yards and a school-record eight TDs; in just over four games, he has passed for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs … WR Pearce Russell has caught 36 passes for 385 yards and seven TDs, including four last week … Greg Manning has rushed for 617 yards and nine TDs … Tigers allowed only two offensive TDs last week.

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs’ victories came against Woodlawn, 18-14, in Week 1 and Southwood 27-0 in Week 4 … Natchitoches Central trailed 39-0 at the half last week … Jeremiah Miles leads the Chiefs in rushing with 466 yards on 44 carries; he has scored four TDs … Natchitoches Central has attempted only 65 passes, completing 29 for 254 yards.

Bossier vs. Minden

WHERE/WHEN: W.W. Williams Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Bossier 0-5, 0-2 1-4A; Minden 1-4, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Northwood 48-12, Minden lost to Huntington 60-33

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats had two drives stall around the Northwood 25 … Ja’karvis Guice and Keyshun Johnson both returned kickoffs for TDs last week … State champion wrestler Christian “CJ” Johnson continues to have a good season; he had nine tackles last week, including three for loss.

MINDEN NOTES: Crimson Tide’s lone win was over North Webster, 39-27, in Week 3 … Minden averaging 24 points per game and allowing 39.4 … Tide allowed seven TD passes last week.

Plain Dealing vs. Homer

WHERE/WHEN: Ronny G. Beard Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-5, 0-2 1-1A; Homer 4-1, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Haynesville 48-0; Homer def. Ringgold 65-8

LAST YEAR: Homer won 49-0

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions shut out for first time this season last week … A post on the team’s official Twitter account said team came through the Haynesville game healthy … Aaron Reddix had more than 400 yards rushing entering the Plain Dealing game.

HOMER NOTES: 2021 Class 1A state champion Pelicans have won four straight since losing to Union Parish, 18-14, in season opener … Homer has averaged 48.5 points in last four games … Elijay Curry has rushed for 749 yards and 11 TDs.