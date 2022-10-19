High school football: Bossier Parish Week 7 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Airline vs. Byrd

WHERE/WHEN: Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Airline 4-3, 4-0 1-5A; Byrd 5-2, 2-2

LAST WEEK: Airline def. Haughton 55-42, Byrd def. Parkway 39-14

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 51-27

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings have won four in a row … Airline averaging 54.5 points in district play … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor has passed for 1,917 yards and 26 TDs … Tre’ Jackson scored five TDs last week, five rushing and one receiving.

BYRD NOTES: Jackets ended two-game slide last week … Senior QB Lake Lambert, a three-year starter, returned last week and rushed for 114 yards and two TDs .., Jackets rushed for 309 yards and had no turnovers … Defense allowed 227 total yards.

Friday’s games

Benton vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Benton 4-3, 3-1 1-5A; Haughton 4-3, 2-2

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Southwood 56-12, Haughton lost to Airline 55-42

LAST YEAR: Benton won 42-21

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have scored 52 or more points in five straight games and are averaging 58.4 during that stretch … Senior QB Gray Walters has passed for 1,854 yards and 22 TDs in just over six games; he has thrown 18 TD passes in his last three games … Pearce Russell has caught 54 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 TDs … Greg Manning has scored 20 TDs (15 rushing, 5 receiving).

HAUGHTON NOTES: Last week’s 42 points was second-highest total of season … Senior QB Colin Rains has accounted for 1,542 yards and 16 TDs … Bucs were within six of Airline early in the fourth quarter … Tyler Rhodes has rushed for 642 yards and nine TDs.

Natchitoches Central vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 3-4, 2-2 1-5A; Parkway 6-1, 3-1

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central def. Captain Shreve 30-17, Parkway lost to Byrd 39-14

LAST YEAR: Natchitoches Central won 38-21

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs ended two-game slide last week … 30 points last week was season high … Jeremiah Miles has rushed for 811 yards on 146 carries and scored eight TDs … Camrin Davis had 80-yard TD reception against Shreve.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers’ 14 points last week a season low … Senior RB Jaylan White needs 105 yards to reach 1,000 for the season … Trenton Lape caught eight passes for 127 yards and two TDs last week.

Bossier vs. Woodlawn

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7 p.m. and

RECORDS: Bossier 0-7, 0-4 1-4A; Woodlawn 2-5, 1-3

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to BTW 34-32, Woodlawn lost to Huntington 50-28

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats had chance to tie late against BTW but two-point conversion pass failed … Bossier led 26-14 early in third quarter last week … LeBrandon Davis rushed for 76 yards on 16 carries … Christian Johnson had 13 tackles, including three for loss, and a fumble recovery.

WOODLAWN NOTES: Knights have won just one game on the field, a 38-8 victory over BTW in Week 4 … Joshua Dodson caught three TD passes from Isaiah Kennedy last week … Knights have allowed an average of 45.3 points in last three games.

Glenbrook vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Glenbrook 7-0, 4-0; Plain Dealing 0-7, 0-4

LAST WEEK: Glenbrook def. Ringgold 48-15, Plain Dealing lost to Magnolia 34-12

LAST YEAR: Glenbrook won 42-8

GLENBROOK NOTES: Apaches ranked No. 8 in LSWA Class 1A poll … Glenbrook is making second trip to Bossier Parish; Apaches defeated Bossier 42-14 in Weekly 2 … Apaches averaging 48.3 points per game; they have scored 42 or more in last six games.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions fell behind 20-0 in first quarter last week, giving up two long pass plays for TDs … Plain Dealing outscored Magnolia 12-6 in second half … Tyrese Kimble scored on an interception return and Josh Miller completed a TD pass to Elijawon James.