High school football: Bossier Parish Week 7 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Booker T. Washington vs. Bossier

WhERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: BTW 0-6, 0-3 1-4A; Bossier 0-6, 0-3

LAST WEEK: BTW lost to Huntington 44-0, Bossier lost to Minden 33-8

LAST YEAR; Did not play

BTW NOTES: Lions averaging 14.0 points per game and allowing 40.3 … BTW’s closest game was a 39-36 loss to Bolton in Week 2; BTW hasn’t scored more than eight points in a game since then.

BOSSIER NOTES: Sophomore QB Quintarion Scott had 55 yards rushing last week, giving him 197 on the season … Bearkats averaging 7.7 points per game and allowing 41.8 … Despite the points allowed, Bossier defense has played well.

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Haughton 4-2, 2-1 1-5A; Airline 3-3, 3-0

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Byrd 23-14, Airline def. Captain Shreve 42-14

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 10-7

HAUGHTON NOTES: Senior LB Connor Blank, a 2021 All-Parish selection, had a season-high 18 tackles last week … Head Coach Jason Brotherton seeking 50th victory in six-plus seasons … RB Tyler Rhodes rushed for 149 yards last week and has 523 on the season … QB Colin Rains has passed for 929 yards.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings looking for fourth straight victory … Airline shares 1-5A lead with Parkway … Defense has allowed only one touchdown in last two games … Sophomore Ben Taylor has passed for 1,588 yards and 23 TDs … Daxton Chavez has 39 catches for 782 yards and 14 TDs.

Byrd vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Byrd 4-2, 1-2 1-5A; Parkway 6-0, 3-0

LAST WEEK: Byrd lost to Haughton 23-14, Parkway def. Southwood 55-6

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 35-24

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets looking to end two-game slide … Senior QB Lake Lambert is hopeful to return, according to Voice of Byrd Charlie Cavell’s game notes; Lambert, the team’s leading rusher, was injured in Week 5 against Benton early in the second half … Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive second-half possessions last week.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers ranked No. 8 in LSWA Class 5A for second consecutive week … Jaylan White leads the parish in rushing with 831 yards on 80 carries; he had three receiving TDs last week … Panthers averaging 38.0 points and allowing 8.8 … LB Barrett Newman leads team with 56 total tackles.

Benton vs. Southwood

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Benton 3-3, 2-1 1-5A; Southwood 0-6, 0-3

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Natchitoches Central 62-15, Southwood lost to Parkway 55-6

LAST YEAR: Benton won 50-16

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have scored 52 or more points in last four games … Benton averaging 50.8 points per game … Gray Walters has thrown 13 TD passes in last two games; he has passed for 1,500 yards and 17 TDs in just over five games … Pearce Russell leads the parish in receiving yards with 840 on 45 receptions.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys won first two games over Green Oaks and Woodlawn but had to forfeit both … Southwood has allowed 119 points in last three games.

Plain Dealing vs. Magnolia School of Excellence

WHERE/WHEN: Magnolia School, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-6, 0-3 1-1A; Magnolia 0-6, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Homer 68-0, Magnolia lost to Glenbrook 67-44

LAST YEAR: Plain Dealing won 56-22

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions looking to end 12-game losing streak … Plain Dealing has been shut out last two games against two of Class 1A’s top teams.

MAGNOLIA NOTES: Last week’s 44 points was 14 more than the Mariners scored in their first five games … Magnolia allowing 57.5 points per game.