High school football: Bossier Parish Week 9 game capsules

Thursday’s games

Parkway vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Parkway 6-1, 4-1 1-5A; Airline 5-3, 5-0

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Natchitoches Central 37-22, Airline def. Byrd 48-28

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 34-17

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers re-entered the LSWA Class 5A poll at No. 9 after dropping out following a Week 7 loss to Byrd … RB Jaylan White rushed for 210 yards last week, giving him 1,105 for the season; he also went over the 3,000-yard mark for his career … Barrett Newman leads the team in total tackles with 78 … Ray Mayweather leads the team in tackles for loss with 14; Kris Mesloh has 12 and Amaray Brown nine.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings can clinch a share of the district title with a victory … Airline averaging 53.2 points per game in district play … Sophomore QB Ben Taylor has passed for 2,229 yards and 29 TDs … Daxton Chavez leads the team in receiving yardage with 946 yards on 46 receptions; he has scored 16 TDs … Tre’ Jackson has accounted for 917 total yards (512 rushing, 405 receiving).

Captain Shreve vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 4-4, 1-4, 1-5A; Benton 5-3, 4-1

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. Southwood 29-26, Benton def. Haughton 78-71

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 48-35

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators have been hit hard by injuries … QB Kenyon Terrell rushed for 191 yards last week … Shreve gave up 205 yards rushing to Southwood’s Corinthian Walters.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers averaging 63.6 points per game in district play … Benton looking for fifth straight victory … Pearce Russell leads the parish in receiving yardage (1,115) and receptions (65) … Greg Manning scored eight TDs last week, giving him 28 on the season (22 rushing, six receiving) … Gray Walters has passed 2,109 yards and 24 TDs in just over seven games.

North DeSoto vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: North DeSoto 8-0, 5-0 1-4A; Bossier 0-8, 0-5

LAST WEEK: North DeSoto def. Huntington 48-6; Bossier lost to Woodlawn 34-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

NORTH DESOTO NOTES: Griffins ranked No. 8 in LSWA Class 4A poll … North DeSoto averaging 50.38 points per game and allowing 11.0; Griffins haven’t allowed more than 14 points in last six games … Freshman Luke Delafield has completed 82 of 149 passes for 1,348 yards and 24 TDs … John Lewis and Brian Banks have combined for 1,426 yards rushing.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats trailed by just eight at the half last week … Christian Johnson and Sen’Tavion Ball scored TDs … Johnson continues to be a force on defense.

Plain Dealing vs. Beekman Charter

WHERE/WHEN: Bastrop, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-8, Beekman Charter 5-3

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Glenbrook 48-16, Beekman Charter def. Ringgold 50-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Aaron Reddix has rushed for almost 500 yards … Tyrese Kimble rushed for 78 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for 56 yards last week: he scored both touchdowns … Jayden Ray had 34 yards on five carries.

BEEKMAN CHARTER NOTES: Beekman’s losses were against River Oaks 29-18 in Week 1, D’Arbonne Woods 31-0 in Week 3 and Westminster Christian 39-30 in Week 6 … Tigers averaging 32.3 points per game … Beekman has recorded three shutouts.

Friday’s game

Natchitoches Central vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 3-5, 2-3 1-5A; Haughton 4-4, 2-3

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central lost to Parkway 37-22, Haughton lost to Benton 78-71

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 35-7

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs led Parkway 9-8 at the half and 16-15 in the third quarter … QB Brian Young has been effective since returning after suffering a preseason injury; he had a 60-yard TD run last week … Jeremiah Miles has rushed for 849 yards on 163 carries and scored eight TDs.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs led 56-42 going into fourth quarter last week … Haughton has lost two district games on scores in the final minute … Tyler Rhodes rushed for 279 yards and four TDs last week; he has 929 yards and 13 TDs on the season … QB Colin Rains has accounted for 1,742 yards (1,344 passing, 398 rushing … Jalen Lewis returned two kickoffs for TDs last week.