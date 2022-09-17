High school football: Bossier, Parkway coaches experience special moment before Panthers’ victory

The best moment of Friday’s game between Bossier and Parkway at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium wasn’t during the game.

And as good as the pregame homecoming festivities were with the court, including basketball superstar and queen Mikaylah Williams, making their way around the track in convertibles, it wasn’t that.

It took place at midfield after the homecoming court was seated. Parkway Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson presented Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton with a plaque with two photos. One was of Johnson and Brotherton at Johnson’s Senior Day at Grambling State. The other was of the duo at the jamboree last month.

Brotherton, of course, was the Head Coach at Plain Dealing when Johnson was a star player on both sides of the ball. And in 2021 before Johnson accepted the Bossier job, Brotherton had hired him as an assistant.

Brotherton said the gesture was completely unexpected.

“He surprised me with that,” he said. “That was special. He’s a great young man now. Watching him grow up, I know I’ve had an impact on his life and he’s had an impact on mine too. I’m super proud of him, proud of what his doing, what he’s accomplished at a young age.,

“He surprised me, caught me off guard. It took a minute for it to soak in and kind of realize what was going on. It was definitely a special moment for us.”

As for the game, it went about as expected. Johnson’s young squad was overmatched against a Parkway team that will be a contender for the District 1-5A championship.

The Panthers rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a 49-0 victory. Parkway improved to 3-0 and is now the only undefeated team in Bossier Parish. Bossier dropped to 0-3. The combined record of the Bearkats’ opponents is 9-0.

Brotherton said his team just focused on what it needed to accomplish..

“Try to go out there and play a clean football game and just execute what you can do regardless of what’s in front of you,” he said. “I thought there were times we played good and there were a couple of things we need to clean up.”

Parkway senior running back Jaylan White rushed for 148 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns. Demon Blackwell had 53 yards on just three carries and scored a touchdown.

Ashton Martin completed 10 of 12 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Trenton Lape caught a touchdown pass for the third straight game. He had two catches for 57 yards.

Phat Mayweather had a 51-yard touchdown catch. Michael Collier had two catches for 24 yards.

Bossier’s Kamero Manning had a nice interception in the first quarter.

Parkway open ls District 1-5A play at Haughton on Friday in the third Battle of the Brothertons.

Bossier hosts Evangel Christian in a District 1-4A opener. The Eagles (1-2) lost to Westgate 37-20 Friday night.