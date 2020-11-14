High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions both suffered big losses on the road Friday night.

Bossier fell to Green Oaks 68-14 in a District 1-3A game at Northwood’s Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium.

The Bearkats dropped to 1-4 overall and completed district play 1-3. Green Oaks improved to 5-2 and 3-0.

Plain Dealing lost to Homer 54-6 in a District 1-1A game. The Lions dropped to 2-5 and 1-4. Homer improved to 5-2 and 4-1.

Thanks in large part to multiple turnovers, Bossier fell into a deep hole early against Green Oaks.

The Giants scored three defensive touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 36-0 lead. Two came on fumble returns and one on an interception return.

There was no letup by Green Oaks in the second quarter. The Giants added 16 more points and led 52-0 at the half.

Roderick Francis scored both of Bossier’s touchdowns in the final six minutes of the game. He ran 8 yards for the first one and caught an 11-yard pass from Coleman Beeson for the other.

Makhi Tanner had a 38-yard reception on the first TD drive and a 36-yard catch on the second.

He finished with 105 yards on three catches.

Tanner has been a bright spot for the Bearkats. In five games, he has 22 catches for 451 yards. His average of 92.5 yards per game receiving leads the parish.

Jermarcus Wilson, who has had a solid season, forced and recovered a fumble at the Green Oaks 47.

DJ Lamette led the Bearkats with 62 yards rushing on nine carries.

Beeson completed 5-of-14 passes for 122 yards.

Bossier is scheduled to close the season Friday at Vidalia. The Vikings (1-4) lost to Mangham 44-16 Friday night.

At Homer, Plain Dealing went against one of District 1-1A’s best teams with a squad depleted by injuries.

The Pelicans rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead.

The Lions close the regular season Friday at Magnolia School of Excellence. The Mariners (1-4, 1-3) lost to Lincoln Prep 52-34 Friday night.

Plain Dealing is No. 22 on GeauxPreps.com’s updated Class 1A power rankings. The top 24 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.