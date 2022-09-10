High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

A veteran Glenbrook team proved too much for a young Bossier squad to handle Friday night as the Apaches defeated the Bearkats 42-14 in Bossier’s homecoming game at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier dropped to 0-2. Glenbrook, which has 18 starters back off last year’s 8-2 team, improved to 2-0.

Ty Feaster tossed three touchdown passes and Glenbrook scored two on the ground in the first half. The Apaches led 42-0 at the half after a defensive touchdown on the final play.

But there were some positives for Bossier.

Ja’karvis Guice had a 27-yard catch in the first half but the Bearkats lost a fumble on the next play.

Quarterback Quintarion Scott had a couple of nice runs on a drive to the Glenbrook 19, but Bossier missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.

In the second half, Keyshun Johnson gained 47 yards on a couple of receptions but an interception in the end zone ended the threat.

Bossier’s touchdowns came on a 39-yard run by Caleb Jones and a 34-yard interception return by Matteo Guerrero.

Scott completed 8-of-16 passes for 116 yards. He also rushed for 34 yards on seven carries.

Chris Bridgewater led the defense with eight tackles. Keyshun Johnson had seven. LD Johnson and CJ Johnson had four each.

Guice had three tackles. He also forced a fumble and broke up two passes.

Bossier visits Parkway Friday. The Panthers defeated Red River 45-0 Friday night.

Lincoln Prep 48, Plain Dealing 20: Head Coach Clint Walker said the game was sloppy and the Lions hurt themselves with penalties, especially personal fouls, in the loss Thursday night in Plain Dealing.

But there were some positives.

“Josh Miller really had a good game,” he said. “He threw the ball very well tonight.”

One of his completions was a TD pass to Coby Curry.

“We had some kids that fought hard that never came out of the game,” Walker said. “I was really proud of them. One of them was (Dakavious) Hogan. Eli James never came out of the game. He really competed and that’s what we’re going to have to build on. They did a good job.”

Plain Dealing trailed 26-6 at the half.

“Some of our starters started getting hurt so we had to play some backups there toward the end,” Walker said. “But they did fine. The backups did pretty well.”

Plain Dealing visits Lakeside Friday. The Warriors (1-1) defeated Ringgold 46-12 Friday night.