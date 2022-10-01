High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

Don’t judge the Bossier Bearkats’ effort Thursday night against the Northwood Falcons by the final score.

The Bearkats lost the District 1-4A game at Memorial Stadium 48-14. But there were some bright spots.

The Bearkats twice drove inside the Northwood 30 but couldn’t convert. The first time an interception on fourth down ended the threat. The second ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down.

A 40-yard run by LeBrandon Davis set up the second scoring threat.

The Bossier defense had several tackles behind the line of scrimmage thanks to the line’s surge.

Ja’karvis Guice and Keyshun Johnson both returned kickoffs for touchdowns.

The Falcons (3-2, 1-1) simply had too many weapons, including quarterback Mason Welch and receiver Marc Denison, who hooked up for two long touchdowns.

Bossier (0-5, 0-2) visits Minden Friday. The Crimson Tide (1-4, 0-2) lost to Huntington 60-33 Friday night.

Haynesville 48, Plain Dealing 0: At Plain Dealing, the Golden Tornado proved too much for the Lions to handle.

Haynesville Head Coach David Franklin picked up his 200th career victory.

Plain Dealing (0-5, 0-2) visits defending Class 1A state champion Homer Friday. The Pelicans (4-1, 2-0) defeated Ringgold 65-8 Friday night.