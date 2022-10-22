High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Woodlawn Knights 34-14 in a District 1-4A game Friday night at Independence Stadium.

Bossier dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in district. Woodlawn improved to 3-5 and 2-3.

The Bearkats scored first on Christian Johnson’s 9-yard run. The Knights rallied but Bossier trailed just 14-6 at the half.

Woodlawn scored two straight touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the third quarter. for a 28-6 lead. Bossier cut the lead to 14 on a 35-yard pass from Trey Christor to Sen’Tavian Ball and LeBrandon Davis’ conversion run.

But that was as close as the Bearkats would get.

Bossier hosts undefeated North DeSoto Friday. The Griffins (8-0, 5-0) defeated Huntington 40-6 Friday night.

Glenbrook 48, Plain Dealing 16: The undefeated Apaches we’re too much for the Lions in a District 1-1A game in Plain Dealing.

Plain Dealing dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in district. Glenbrook improved to 8-0 and

Plain Dealing travels to Bastrop to face Beekman Charter in a non-district game Friday night. Beekman (5-3) defeated Ringgold 50-0 Friday night.