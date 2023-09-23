High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions lost district openers Friday night.’

Bossier lost to Evangel Christian 49-0 in District 1-4A at Rodney Duron Stadium. Plain Dealing lost to Ringgold 54-6 in District 1-1A at Ringgold.

Evangel’s Peyton Fulghum passed for more than 300 yards as the Eagles improved to 2-2. Bossier has lost three in a row since defeating North Caddie in its opener.

The only Bearkats touchdown during that stretch was a kickoff return in Week 2 against Glenbrook.

Bossier visits Northwood Friday. The Falcons (1-3) defeated Huntington 27-12 Friday night.

Plain Dealing (0-4) visits Haynesville (4-0) Friday.