High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

The tough seasons for Bossier and Plain Dealing continued Friday night.

Bossier fell to North DeSoto 55-8 in a District 1-4A game at Memorial Stadium. Plain Dealing lost to Beekman Charter 42-0 in a non-district game in Bastrop.

Bossier dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-6 in district with its eighth straight loss.

North DeSoto, No. 1 in the non-select Division II power rankings and No. 4 in the LSWA poll, improved to 8-1 and 6-0 with its eighth straight victory:

The Griffins also clinched at least a share of the district title.

Bossier closes its first season under Head Coach Gary Smith at home Thursday against Huntington. The Raiders (6-3, 4-2) defeated Evangel Christian 34-29 Friday night.

Plain Dealing dropped to 0-9. The Lions close the season with a District 1-1A game at Arcadia Friday.

Beekman Charter improved to 5-3.