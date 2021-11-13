High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall in first round

The Bossier Bearkats’ first season under Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson ended Friday night with a 37-6 loss to No. 4 seed Iowa in the the first round of the Class 3A playoffs in Iowa.

The No. 29 seed Bearkats closed the season 6-5. Iowa improved to 10-1.

Bossier got off to a good start. Carlos Butler hit Marquis Harris for 44 yards and a touchdown on the Bearkats’ first possession.

Bossier led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. But Iowa scored three second-quarter touchdowns on two runs and a 36-yard pass. According to the Lake Charles American Press, the Yellow Jackets had 157 total yards in the quarter.

Butler had an efficient first half, completing 11 of 13 passes for 88 yards, per the American press.

Iowa put the game away with two more touchdowns in the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets defense shut the Bearkats offense down in the final two quarters.

The victory was Iowa’s first in the playoffs since 2017.

Bossier made its first playoff appearance in two years and only its second since 2012.

No. 14 Oberlin 51, No. 19 Plain Dealing 0: The Lions’ second season under Head Coach Christopher Wilson ended with the loss in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs in Oberlin.

Plain Dealing, which started the season with 20 players, finished 2-9. Oberlin improved to 5-6.

“My boys played until the final second and for that I am proud,” Wilson wrote in a post on Facebook.