High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing lose season finales

The Bossier Bearkats closed a tough season with a 48-0 loss to the Huntington Raiders Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Bossier finished 0-10 overall and 0-7 in District 1-4A. Huntington closed the regular season 6-4 and finished district play 5-2. The Raiders will be in the select Division I playoffs.

Bossier moved back up to Class 4A this year after three years in Class 3A. The Bearkats finished 6-5 last season in De’Aumante Johnson’s first season as head coach.

Most of the seniors on this year’s team contributed to that success.

Those seniors are Cristobal Cruz, Ja’Karvid Guice, Jaylen George-Graham, Montravion Pollard, Christopher Bridgewater, Kyle Lowe, Christian Johnson and Tremond Pouncy.

The Bearkats’ most recent roster included 22 freshmen and sophomores, including quarterbacks Quintarion Scott and Trey Christor, WR/DB Jayden Goosby and TE/DE Matteo Guerrero.

Junior RB/DB LeBrandon Davis and WR/DE Sen’Tavian Ball were both key players this season.

Arcadia 56, Plain Dealing 0: The Lions finished 0-10 overall and 0-6 in District 1-1A with the loss at home Friday night.

Arcadia improved to 7-3 and 3-3. The Hornets are headed to the non-select Division IV playoffs.

According to its jamboree roster, Plain Dealing had nine seniors that have helped keep the program alive. They are Coby Curry, Joshua Miller, Colton Davis, Elijawon James, Jaden Gay, Reagan Foster, Cole Modisette, Jamauriel Ray and Dakavious Hogan.