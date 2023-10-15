High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing offenses shine in losses

The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions both had good offensive performances Friday night in district losses.

Bossier fell to Booker T. Washington 50-28 in a District 1-4A game at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium.

Plain Dealing lost to Magnolia School of Excellence 60-21 in a Disreict 1-1A game at home.

Booker T. Washington 50, Bossier 28: At BTW, the Bearkats had their best scoring output since the season-opening victory over North Caddo.

Bossier led 15-14 at the half. BTW took the lead in the third quarter then pulled away in the fourth.

Bossier (1-6, 0-4) hosts Woodlawn Friday. The Knights (3-4, 1-3) lost to Huntington 44-0 Friday night.

Magnolia School of Excellence 60, Plain Dealing 21: At Plain Dealing, Aaron Reddix rushed for 91 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Lions.

Jayden Ray had 79 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Tyrese Kimble gained 52 yards on eight carries.

Reddix also had five tackles. Kimble, Will Boyd and Jerry Harris had 4.5 each. Ray had 3.5 and Jamarion Baker three.

Plain Dealing (0-7, 0-4) visits Glenbrook Friday. The Apaches (6-1, 3-1) defeated Ringgold 61-6 Friday night.