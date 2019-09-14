High school football: Bossier routs Lakeside

After his Bearkats’ 69-26 rout of the Lakeside Warriors on Friday night in Sibley, Michael Concilio called it one of the best overall performances by one of his teams in his 13-plus years as head coach.

Bossier (2-0) jumped on the Warriors (1-1) early, scoring two touchdowns in the game’s first six minutes. The Bearkats led 28-7 after the first quarter, 45-20 at the half and 56-20 after three quarters.

“We just came out and got on ‘em,” Concilio said. “We kept the gas pedal down. We were able to do some things on offense that we practiced with success pretty much the whole game.”

Bossier piled up 427 yards on the ground. Decamerion Richardson ran for more than 200 yards for the second straight game. He had 211 on just 13 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown run.

Richardson also had runs of 21, 20, 20 and 19 yards.

James Davis rushed for 123 yards on just eight carries and scored three touchdowns. One of his TDs covered 65 yards. He also had runs of 22 and 16 yards.

Six other Bearkats got a chance to carry the ball.

Concilio said sophomore quarterback Coleman Beeson did a masterful job of running the offense.

“Coleman had a heck of a game, an unbelievable game,” he said. “He just did really well.”

Beeson wasn’t called upon much to pass, but he completed a 34-yarder to Otis Smith and an 8-yarder to Makhi Tanner for a TD.

Richardson and Davis also made big plays on defense.

Davis set up the Bearkats’ first — and his first — touchdown with an interception.

Richardson intercepted a pass in the third quarter and returned it 29 yards to the Lakeside 1.

Rico St. Fleur scored on the next play. St. Fleur also scored TDs on runs of 14 and 4 yards in the first quarter.

Richardson forced a fumble recovered by Makhi Tanner at the Warriors 44, setting up Bossier’s second TD.

Tanner returned an interception 35 yards to the Lakeside 11, setting up yet another score.

Sentavion Burns forced a fumble on a sack and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.

“We played so well on defense,” Concilio said. “We contained that quarterback to limited yards of passing. The only scores they got were on a short field. Just lights out, a dang good game plan.”

Diego Lopez made seven of eight PAT extra-point attempts. Burns scored a two-point conversion.

Roderick Francis scored the final touchdown on a 19-yard run.

Bossier plays its home opener Friday against Class 1A Logansport. The Tigers (0-2) lost to North Webster 33-9 Friday night.