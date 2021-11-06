High school football: Bossier routs Magnolia, finishes regular season 6-4

The scoreboard at the end of Friday night’s regular-season finale at Memorial Stadium read Bossier 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0.

That was hardly a surprise. Magnolia School of Excellence came into the game with one win. The Mariners (1-9) were allowing an average of 53.4 points per game.

The Bearkats took care of business, but Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson wasn’t satisfied.

“I’m still not satisfied because once again we came out of the game with the most penalties,” he said. “And I’m going to harp on it because it’s so important. I’ve been part of winning championship teams as a player and as a coach and I know the importance of it. And once again we were so undisciplined with things and we’re always coming out on top in penalties with every team this whole entire season so I still wasn’t happy.

“The scoreboard doesn’t matter to me. But those small things like that in this playoff run is so important.”

Bossier finished the regular season 6-4. According to GeauxPreps, the Bearkats are No. 30 in the Class 3A power ratings. The top 32 in the final official ratings released by the LHSAA Sunday make the playoffs.

Bossier will be on the road in the first round. It will be the Bearkats’ first playoff appearance in two years and only the second since 2012.

Bossier came very close to finishing 8-2 in Johnson’s first year as head coach. The Bearkats lost to Opelousas 20-19 in Week 2 and Mansfield 14-9 in Week 8 when a potential game-winning TD pass in the final minute was erased by a penalty.

They were within eight of District 1-3A champion Loyola late in the third quarter before the Flyers pulled away for a 28-6 victory.

“I think it went amazing,” Johnson said of his first regular season at the helm. “I know a lot of people didn’t think we were going to do what we just finished doing, being 6-4. I heard a lot of people say, hey, they’re going to go 2-8 or 3-7, stuff like that.

“I’m very pleased with these young men at the end of the day because they came out and they proved the world wrong, those that said they couldn’t do it. We lost a close game to a good Mansfield team. We lost to a good Loyola team where it could’ve went either way as well. We could have easily been 8-2.

“So proud of these young men because we did fight through a lot of adversity throughout the season and to be 6-4 right now going into the state playoffs for the first time in two years, I’m so happy for them.”