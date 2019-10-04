High school football: Bossier stifles Montgomery, improves to 5-0

The Montgomery Tigers came into Thursday night’s game against the Bossier Bearkats averaging 44 points per contest.

They didn’t get in the end zone until late in the fourth quarter long after Bossier head coach Michael Concilio took his starters out.

Bossier dominated Montgomery, defeating the Class 1A Tigers 33-8 on their home field.

Bossier finished non-district play 5-0. Montgomery dropped to 3-2.

“We were able to play real solid defense,” Concilio said. “We’re real proud of the guys.”

A prolonged, heavy downpour before the game made for some tough field conditions.

“We had to be really very conservative of what we were doing,” Concilio said. “Really wet field. We had to keep the game kind of slow. We weren’t able to get to our top speed because of the weather conditions and the field. But we were still able to put up the totals that we needed to win.”

Despite the conditions, the Bearkats rolled up 334 yards rushing. James Davis had a team-high 158 yards on just 14 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry. He scored on runs of 33 and 10 yards in the second half.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier Parish’s leading rusher, gained 102 yards on 13 carries. He raised his season total to 799 yards.

The Bearkats’ first two touchdowns, both in the first quarter, came on Coleman Beeson passes to Otis Smith (17 yards) and Richardson (21 yards).

The first TD was set up by Jacari Ambler Williams’ fumble recovery at the Montgomery 30. Davis set up the second one with a 52-yard interception return to the Tigers 38.

Bossier went on a 91-yard, 14-play drive for its lone touchdown of the second quarter. Richardson scored from 10 yards out and the Bearkats led 19-0 at the half.

Davis’ first TD run followed by a two-point conversion run by Richardson put Bossier up 27-0 early in the third quarter.

After Avery Williams returned an interception in the end zone to the Bossier 9, the Bearkats went on another long scoring drive. Bossier marched 91 yards in 17 plays capped by Davis’ second TD run.

Bossier opens District 1-3A next Friday against North Webster in Springhill. The Knights (2-2) are scheduled to close non-district play against North DeSoto Friday night.

Bossier Parish schools are on fall break next week.

“Tough district. We’re really going to have to take our our fall break wisely, making sure that our kids are all in attendance and work hard, making sure they stay focused,” Concilio said.

North Webster won the district last season when it was comprised of just three teams.

