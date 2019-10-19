High school football: Bossier suffers second straight tough loss in district play

Another week, another heartbreaking district loss for the Bossier Bearkats.

Loyola College Prep scored a tie-breaking touchdown with 1:41 left in the game in a 35-28 District 1-3A victory over Bossier Friday night at Messmer Stadium.

Last week, North Webster scored with 1:30 left to defeat the Bearkats by the same score.

Bossier dropped to 5-2 overall and 0-2 in district. Loyola improved to 6-1 and 2-0. A few plays here and there are the difference between the Bearkats being on top of the standings instead of at the bottom.

Bossier never led but the game was tied at 7, 14 and 28.

The Bearkats rallied from a 28-14 deficit with 7:41 left in the third quarter.

Bossier drove 65 yards in nine plays to get within seven. Decamerion Richardson capped the drive with a 4-yard run and Diego Lopez kicked the extra point.

Coleman Beeson’s 21-yard pass to Otis Smith set up the TD.

The Bearkats put together an 85-yard drive in 10 plays to tie it with 10:37 left in the game.

James Davis scored on a 3-yard run and Lopez again added the extra point. Makhi Tanner caught a 17-yard pass and Richardson had a 20-yard run to key the drive.

In the first half, Davis scored on a 54-yard run early in the second quarter that tied the game at 7. The drive started at the Bossier 16 after the Bearkats stopped a fourth-down conversion attempt.

After Loyola went up 14-7, Smith went 73 yards on a catch-and-run to tie it.

Loyola regained the lead at 21-14 on a TD with just 28 seconds left in the half. The Flyers capitalized on a fumble recovery at the Loyola 48.

Richardson led Bossier with 106 yards on 15 carries. Davis had 98 on 10.

Beeson completed six of nine passes for 129 yards. Smith had three catches for 100. Lopez made all four of his PAT attempts.

After two games on the road, Bossier faces Mansfield (3-4, 0-1) Friday. The Wolverines lost to Green Oaks 32-8 Friday night