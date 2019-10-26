High school football: Bossier tops Mansfield for first 1-3A win, clinches winning season

Bossier clinched its first winning season since 2012 with a 41-22 District 1-3A victory over the Mansfield Wolverines on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier, which ended a two-game slide, improved to 6-2 overall and 1-2 in district. Mansfield dropped to 2-6 and 0-2.

Bossier took advantage of some turnovers and got big games from James Davis, Rico St. Fleur, Decamerion Richardson and Coleman Beeson.

After Mansfield opened the scoring, Bossier tied it at 6 on Davis’ 62-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Diego Lopez’s PAT gave the Bearkats a lead they would never relinquish.

The Wolverines remained close, though, cutting a 27-14 Bossier lead to five points with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Bearkats answered with a nine-play, 57-yard drive capped by St. Fleur’s run on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

St. Fleur, who caught a 23-yard pass from Beeson on the drive, scored the conversion to put Bossier on top with 7:23 left in the game.

Davis then did some work on special teams, recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Mansfield 24.

St. Fleur then sealed the victory with a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:36 left.

St. Fleur was all over the field Friday night. Late in the first quarter, he set up Bossier’s second touchdown, returning a fumble 33 yards to the Mansfield 14.

Davis went in from 6 yards out and Lopez’s kick gave Bossier a 14-6 lead.

Davis sprinted 62 yards for a touchdown with 4:31 left in the first half. That came on the first play after the Bearkats stopped the Wolverines on fourth down.

Mansfield scored a touchdown on the final play of the half. A two-point conversion made it 21-14.

The Bearkats went 65 yards in nine plays early in the third quarter. Richardson caught a short pass from Beeson and raced 35 yards to the end zone.

Bossier converted a fourth-and-6 on the Mansfield 48 with a fake punt. Beeson hit Ja’Cory Tyler for 18 yards.

Davis led the Bearkats with 101 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also had a 42-yard punt return.

Richardson had 43 yards on 14 carries, leaving him one shy of 1,000 for the season.

Beeson, who has done an outstanding job of running the offense this season, completed six of nine passes for 138 yards.

Jaylon Allums recovered a fumble late in the game that allowed Bossier to run out the clock.

Bossier hosts Green Oaks Friday. The Giants (2-6, 1-1) lost to Union Parish 55-20 Thursday night.