High school football: Bossier’s final game canceled due to COVID-19 exposure within program

The Bossier Bearkats’ 2020 football season is over.

Because of COVID-19 exposure within the football program, the Bearkats’ final game scheduled for Friday night against Vidalia has been canceled, according to Bossier principal David Thrash.

Bossier, which also had to cancel its Week 2 and 3 games, finished 1-4. The Bearkats’ win was a 26-23 overtime victory against Loyola College Prep in Week 5.

Bossier senior quarterback and receiver Makhi Tanner both had very good seasons.

Beeson completed 47 of 94 passes for 887 yards (177.4 per game) and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. Tanner caught 22 passes for 457 yards (91.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Both averages rank first in the parish going into the final week of the regular season.