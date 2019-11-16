High school football: Bossier’s outstanding season ends with first-round loss to Kaplan

Bossier’s best season in seven years came to an end Friday night.

The No. 18 seed Bearkats lost to No. 15 Kaplan 46-14 in a Class 3A first-round game in Kaplan.

Bossier finished 7-4, its first winning season since going 7-4 in 2012.

Just over a week before the season began, assistant coach David Beeson, father of Bossier junior quarterback Coleman Beeson and assistant coach Coty Beeson, passed away at 57. The season was dedicated to him.

While Coleman threw only four passes with no completions Friday, he finished the season with 774 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, impressive numbers in Bossier’s run-oriented Wing-T offense.

Kaplan (7-4) visits No. 2 seed Sterlington in the second round.

The Bearkats never got going against Kaplan, which has reached the semifinals three years in a row. The Pirates led 16-0 after a quarter and 37-0 at the half.

Kaplan scored on drives of 65, 31, 78, 66 and 35 yards in the first half.

The Bearkats didn’t get on the board until Rico St. Fluer scored from 2 yards out with 9:08 left in the game. Jamaal Brooks set up the TD with a 41-yard run,

Decamerion Richardson scored on a 62-yard run. James Davis then scored a two-point conversion.

Richardson, Bossier Parish’s leading rusher in the regular season, finished with 148 yards on 11 carries. Davis had 62 yards on seven carries.

For the season, Richardson rushed for 1,354 yards on 146 carries. Davis gained 1,125 on 125.

Both are seniors. Richardson, one of the state’s top sprinters, has received multiple offers from colleges, including several from SEC schools.

Per Bossier co-athletic director Christa Denney, St. Fluer was one of four seniors who stayed in the program from the start of their freshman seasons until Friday night. The other three were Jordan White, Nick Buchanan and Fred Moise.