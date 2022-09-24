High school football: Burrell’s 50-yard FG lifts Parkway over Haughton

As long as Jason Brotherton is the head coach of the Haughton Buccaneers and his younger brother Coy is the head coach of the Parkway Panthers, whenever their teams go head to head the game will likely be referred to as the Brotherton Bowl or the Battle of the Brothertons.

But if you ask either brother, they’ll tell you it isn’t about them. It’s about the players.

And those players left it all on the field on a humid Friday night at Harold E.,Harlan Stadium.

In the end, it came down to a field goal. And Parkway junior Aeron Burrell showed why he’s one of the best kickers in the country, booting a 50-yarder with 3 seconds left to play to give the Panthers a 17-14 victory.

The game was a District 1-5A opener. Parkway improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2013. Haughton dropped to 2-2.

“I told my brother we just got beat on the longest field goal I’ve ever seen kicked in a high school game,” Jason said.

It wasn’t even Burrell’s longest this season. He kicked a 53-yarder in a Week 2 victory over Red River.

This was the third time the Brotherton’s teams have faced off and it was by far the best game. Haughton won 33-13 in 2020 and Parkway won 17-3 last year.

It may be a cliche, but Friday’s game was the definition of hard-fought.

“That was definitely hard-fought and earned for sure,” Coy said.

Said Jason: “It was a great game if you were just a spectator.”

The underdog Bucs came in with a plan the control the ball and milk the play clock in order to keep the Panthers’ explosive offense off the field.

It worked to perfection in the first half. Parkway ran just eight offensive plays. Haughton ate up much of the half with a 77-yard drive that took a whopping 26 plays. Tyler Rhodes capped the drive with a 2-yard run and Carter Ebarb added the extra point.

“I knew that’s what they were going to do,” Coy said. “It was a good strategy and they played a clean football game, no turnovers. They played a real good football game tonight. It took everything we had to pull it out in the end.”

Said Jason: “That’s the tough thing about it. You lay out a game plan and I’m telling you we executed it — what we were trying to do, our plan going into the game — as good as we can possibly execute it.

“That’s what hurts. You’re an underdog and you do everything you have to do to win and it still doesn’t work out for you.”

A missed opportunity cost the Bucs near the end of the first half. A 46-yard pass from Colin Rains to John Ecot set them up at the Parkway 28.

Haughton moved to a first-and-goal the 3. But a 15-yard penalty on a roll-out pass play moved the ball back back to the 18. The end result was a missed field goal and a 7-0 halftime lead.

It didn’t take long for the Panthers to tie it. On the first play of the second half, Jaylan Lewis sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown. Burrell added the PAT.

Haughton answered quickly. Rains hit Ecot for 51 yards and a TD, capping an 80-yard drive.

Parkway had a chance to extend the lead, but the Panthers partially blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Parkway then missed a scoring opportunity, fumbling the ball out of the end zone.

With about six minutes left, the Panthers forced a punt and drove 54 yards to tie it aided by a 15-yard penalty. On fourth-and-2 from the 17, White dashed up the middle to the 2. Barrett Newman, who also plays linebacker, scored from there and Burrell tied it at 14 with 2:38 left.

Haughton got the ball at the 29 after Burrell’s usual kickoff out of the end zone. Jason Brotherton obviously was well aware of the weapon the Panthers have in Burrell.

“You know if you don’t get a first down and have to punt it to ‘em they’re almost in field goal range,” he said. “It put us in a bad spot but you don’t want to throw three passes — incomplete, incomplete, incomplete. You’re trying to run the ball. At that point you’re trying to get to overtime.”

Parkway forced a punt and took over at its 34 with 1:02 to play and two time outs left.

On fourth-and-2 from the 42, Newman gained 17 yards to the Haughton 43. On the next play, he picked up 10 yards.

After a time out with seven seconds left, Burrell kicked the game-winner.

“They made a bunch of plays in the end,” Jason said.

Per Haughton stats, the Bucs outgained the Panthers 322-247. They had 18 first downs to Parkway’s 12. They converted three of four fourth downs.

“I’m looking at the stats now and man, if you told me this was going to be the stats I’d have thought we won,” Jason said about an hour after the game ended.

White, the parish’s leading rusher, finished with 142 yards on 11 carries. Newman had 47 on five. Quarterback Ashton Martin had 43 on seven. Parkway had just 14 yards passing.

Rains and Rhodes, both of whom were slowed by cramps in the second half, were both outstanding.

Rains completed 12 of 15 passes for 143 yards. He also rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries, including an 8-yard run on fourth-and-6 on the Bucs’ first touchdown drive.

Rhodes gained 92 yards on 23 carries.

Ecot had the two big catches. Jamarion Montgomery had five receptions for 31 yards.

“I told our kids that I think we’re a better team now than we were yesterday,” Jason said. “Even though you lose you feel a little bit better about yourself because you know you could’ve won and that’s a good team over there we had a chance to beat.”

Haughton hosts Southwood on Friday. The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1) lost to Natchitoches Central 27-0 Friday night.

Parkway hosts Captain Shreve. The Gators (0-1) lost to Byrd 25-20 Thursday night.